Khupe tears MDC apart

MDC-T vice-president Ms Thokozani Khupe, national chairman Mr Lovemore Moyo and suspended national organising secretary Mr Abednico Bhebhe yesterday boycotted the low key launch of the MDC Alliance in Bulawayo as the opposition party appeared headed for another split.

The three are against the alliance, arguing that MDC-T can go it alone in Matabeleland come 2018.

Their boss, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, responded to the boycott with a thinly veiled dig on Ms Khupe whom he accused of “attempting to divide the party along ethnic lines”.

The event drew roughly 2 000 people.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Tsvangirai said, “I’m very concerned that we are now forming different groupings and formations. Zezuru unconquerable, Karanga invincible, Ndebele hegemony. This is a very dangerous development.

“This country should never be divided on the basis of ethnicity. Those who are promoting ethnicity and ethnic affiliations are dangerous for this country.”

Mr Tsvangirai said the alliance was bigger than individual parties, adding: “This alliance is a far bigger vision than the individual political parties that are in it. In our individual parties, we may have disputes, we may have differences, but nothing beats dialogue.

“That is leadership. Even if you disagree with me, the first basis you must understand is that nothing beats dialogue. As we move to a new Zimbabwe led by the alliance, you will see that there will be squabbling here and there. Some of the disputes will be informed by individual personal interests.”

MDC-T National Assembly representative for Mkoba Mr Amos Chibaya let the cat out of the bag when he inadvertently revealed the envisaged hierarchy of the MDC Alliance.

Mr Chibaya, one of the directors of ceremony, introduced MDC president Professor Welshman Ncube as the grouping’s vice-president.

At the high-table, Mr Tsvangirai was flanked by Prof Ncube and People’s Democratic Party leader Mr Tendai Biti.

Brigadier-General (Retired) Agrippa Mutambara of Zimbabwe People First, Transform Zimbabwe president Mr Jacob Ngarivhume and Multi-racial Christian Democrats leader Mr Mathias Guchutu were also present.

In his salutation, Mr Biti referred to Mr Tsvangirai as “leader of the alliance”.

