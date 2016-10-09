Kaspersky introduces software for SMEs

Business Reporter

RUSSIA-based firm Kaspersky Lab has come up with new software to provide multi-layered information technology security for SMEs.Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud is usually meant to protect access points to a company’s business’s network.In essence, experts usually describe endpoint security as a method where a company or business’s network is protected especially when it is accessed through remote devices such as laptops and mobile phones.Access points to a corporate network can conveniently be used as a conduit through which the system is attacked.

Kaspersky already has a presence on the local market through Axis Solutions, a local IT solutions provider.

While most SMEs view IT infrastructure as an unnecessary cost, many are increasingly facing serious threats to company information and data from viruses and other malware (software that is intended to damage or disable computers and computer systems).

Among the top five causes of the most serious data breaches are viruses and Trojans, exploits and loss through mobile malware, crypto-ransomware, phishing and carelessness of employees.

Experts define phishing as efforts by anonymous individuals on the net to access sensitive information such as usernames and passwords from unsuspecting victims.

Also cryto-ransomware is when a hacker encrypts files on a user computer and the demands a ransom for a key to decrypt the files.

The new software however is understood to be convenient for SMEs as it can be managed from a single cloud-based console that has a “user-friendly interface”.

“The centralised cloud management console does not require advanced IT skills, significantly reducing the burden on over-stretched IT professionals.

“It can be used at any time and from any location to remotely distribute software, and to monitor and manage the security of up to one thousand corporate users,” said the company in a recent press release.

Kaspersky Lab head of SME marketing Mr Vladimir Zapolyansky noted that software for SMEs provides simple and convenient management.

“Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud provides SMEs with sophisticated technologies that block known and emerging threats, while providing simple and convenient management.

“It allows SMBs to make the most of limited budgets whether they have their own IT headcount, or whether they outsource their security management.

“Our products are known as the industry’s most tested and awarded, so we can give SMEs the peace of mind they need to concentrate on building their businesses knowing that they are protected from cyber dangers,” said Mr Zapolyansky.

Kaspersky Lab was founded in 1997 and currently protects over 400 million users and 270 000 corporate clients around the world.

Its local partner, Axis Solutions, has quite a sizeable footprint on the local market.

