Kariba too hot for Triangle

ZPC Kariba. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1) 1

Triangle. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

ZPC KARIBA enhanced their chances of finishing the season among the top four after Tinei Chitora’s goal carried the day at Nyamhunga in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter yesterday. Kauya Katuruturu are now placed fourth with 41 points.ZPC Kariba gaffer Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa and his Triangle counterpart David “Yogi” Mandigora are the best of friends.

Chances are they shared a cold one from the league sponsor’s brewery after the game, but while it would have been a celebratory one for Mhofu, it would have been an attempt to drown the blues for Yogi.

In the match itself, there was no room for affection as both sides looked hungry for points from the word go. In the end it was former Dynamos and Chapungu striker Chitora who made the difference, heading home the only goal off a Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe cross in the 29th minute.The hosts could have won by a bigger margin but their strikers took turns to fluff chances, particularly in the first half. Tawanda Nyamandwe, Godknows Mangani and Chitora had clear opportunities inside the first 20 minutes.

Chidzambwa had no kind words for his attackers after the match: “We continue to miss chances, we can’t score the second goal and that is not good.” Poor shooting haunted ZPC Kariba out of the Chibuku Super Cup last weekend as they allowed Harare City to claw back and win in the penalty shootout.

Mandigora, a close friend of Chidzambwa since their playing days at Dynamos in the early 1980s, remains hopeful his team will clinch a top eight finish.

“We failed to utilise the few chances that came our way but I think we played well especially in the second half. We will work harder in the remaining matches so that we achieve a top eight finish,” he said.

