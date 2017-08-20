Kainga brings the funny home

MANY performers would give an arm and a leg for the opportunity to appear on international TV.

After being chosen by Kevin Hart to be on “Hart of the City” last year, US-based comic Alfred Kainga made his mark on Comedy Central, one of the leading television channels in that particular genre.

The comic has been lifting Zimbabwe’s flag high on the international circuit.

Having left home in 2001 to pursue his education in the United States, and after realising that he had the ability to make people laugh, Kainga took to the stage.

After many years of doing open mic shows and small gigs, he started winning competitions, which opened doors for him. Being a finalist in shows such as the Funniest Comic in Texas and the popular Shaq All-Star Comedy Competition led to bigger performances in big clubs like The Improvs.

The Mbare-born comedian, who is currently on tour with Capone of New York’s Kings of Comedy, will be performing in Zimbabwe on September 22 at Reps Theatre, Harare.

Dubbed the “Homecoming Comedy Night”, presented by Xtratime Entertainment and Nash Paints, the show will feature the likes of Q Dube and Long John.

Speaking from his base in the US, Kianga said he was looking forward to showcasing his talent in the motherland for the first time.

“The Homecoming Tour is something that I have dreamt about for a while because this will be my first time coming to perform at home so it’s truly special.

“I just hope that comedy fans will come out in their numbers so that we can have a great time together,” said Kainga.

Besides that performance, Kainga will also share the stage with Basketmouth in Nigeria, and then also stage shows at Parkers Comedy Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Xtratime Entertainment has hosted various international comics including Anne Kansiime, Goliaths & Goliaths, Barry Hilton, John Vlismas and Cotilda Inapo.

They have established themselves as the leading brand in promoting comedy in the country having managed to fill up the Harare International Conference Centre twice.

5,207 total views, 607 views today