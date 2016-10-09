Jameson toasts Vic Falls Carnival

Andrew Moyo

THE Jameson Vic Falls Carnival, whose staging this year was in doubt over sponsorship issues, is back on track. One of the organisers of the year-end festival, Darryn Lee, said he was glad their main sponsor Jameson – a whiskey maker – was on board for this year’s edition.

“Jameson are the perfect sponsor for this year’s event, nothing goes better with a celebration than Jameson on ice,” he toasted. Organisers said this year’s edition, themed “African Carnival”, would be headlined by LCNVL (Locnville), Sketchy Bongo and The Kiffness.

These acts have been topping charts on various TV channels with hit songs that are set to spice up the biggest New Year’s celebration in Zimbabwe. LCNVL is a multi-award winning and best-selling electronic hip-hop duo consisting of twin brothers Andrew and Brian Chaplin, whose tracks “Yesterday”, “Sun in my Pocket”, “Closer” and “Wasted” have earned global appeal.

“Sun in My Pocket”, was so successful that it was featured in the EA Sports game FIFA ‘11. Their latest single “Cold Shoulder” – which features Sketchy Bongo – was an instant chart-topper both on radio and TV.

The group has won Best Newcomer at the 2010 MK Awards, Best Newcomer and Best Selling Album at the 2011 Samas and Best African Act at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Sketchy Bongo recently signed for Sony America, and with his smash-hit “Take Me Back to the Beach” about to be released globally, he will definitely bring the perfect sound to wind up the year.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born producer has worked with the likes of AKA, Da LES, Danny K, Jimmy Nevis and Aewon Wolf, creating beautiful and catchy summer sounds. The Kiffness is a tongue-in-cheek playful trio made up of Mvelo Shandu, Dave and Mike Scott who always display a great sense of humour in their music. Their live performances are a jazzy, groovy and uplifting house mix, which has made them one of South Africa’s favourite live electronic acts.

They are riding high with “You Say You Love Me”, featuring Tawanna Shaunte. Organiser Lee said, “This year we have moved the Train Party to the 30th of December so that people can really have a great time on their last two days of 2016.

“We have also themed it African Carnival and we encourage everyone to really get dressed up. The theme for the 31st of December is ‘Unity’ and wherever you are from in the world we want people to represent their own country by wearing their traditional clothes, bringing along their flags and painting their faces as we all unite under the African skies.”

He encouraged people to come in their numbers as this was not an average New Year’s celebrations.

“This festival brings thousands of adventurous music-lovers and adrenaline junkies from Southern Africa and all over the world. Come for the music, come for the beauty of Vic Falls, come for the amazing people you will meet, but whatever you come for, this year will surprise you with so much more.”

Lee said for now they were only revealing the headline acts and would announce more artistes who are part of the programme in the lead up to the event. People have complained that ticket prices are rather steep for locals, and Lee said: “We will be launching reduced local tickets shortly that will be available at selected outlets in Vic Falls.”

The festival starts with a series of parties at various venues in the resort town with the famous Party Train and Bush Party taking centre stage on December 30. The final party on New Year’s Eve wraps things up with electrifying live performances at Victoria Falls Farm School.

Tickets for the Train Party have been pegged at US$65, while those for the New Year’s concert are going for US$65 with a two day pass for both days costing US$100. Since inception as Falls Fest in 2009, the Jameson Vic Falls Carnival has become the premier New Year’s event in Southern Africa, attracting thousands of revellers from around the world. Besides the festival, the resort town of Victoria Falls has so much to offer as one of the best tourist destinations in the world.

From adrenaline junkie thrills like bungee jumping to the exploration of the falls themselves, boat cruises on the Zambezi and game drives, visitors are guaranteed of an experience of a lifetime.

