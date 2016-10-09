It’s wide open

Ishemunyoro Chingwere

Harare City. . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

FC Platinum. . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 1

NORMAN MAPEZA blamed the match officials as FC Platinum sneezed, allowing Highlanders to gain ground and giving Caps United a chance to shoot to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.Grey Kufandada deflected in a Tatenda Tumba shot in the 13th minute before midfielder William Manondo doubled the lead as Harare City made sure that the championship race took another interesting turn at Rufaro yesterday.

Walter Musona scored FC Platinum’s consolation later on with a beautiful free kick but Norman Mapeza’s men, who ended the day a man short after the dismissal of Gerald Takwara, were thoroughly beaten.

Pure Platinum Play will need to pick themselves up quickly if they entertain any hopes of landing a maiden championship.

A win for Caps United at Border Strikers this afternoon will see the Green Machine shoot to the apex of the standings with 53 points – two clear of FC Platinum.

FC Platinum were reduced to 10 men as early as the 16th minute when midfielder Gerald Takwara saw a straight red for a lunge on the diminutive Tumba.

Despite being outplayed, Mapeza reckons his team lost the match to poor match officiating and said it was within his rights as a coach to complain whenever he feel cheated.

“I have never complained about the referees but today I am not happy, we got a raw deal,” complained Mapeza who also charged at centre referee Philani Ncube after the final whistle, presumably to register his displeasure.

“It was difficult for us after losing Takwara to that red card which I think was very harsh. I also thought the guy who scored the second goal was offside.

“But we still have four matches to play, you don’t know what will happen next so we keep believing and leave everything in God’s hands.”

It was a very long afternoon for the visitors who chased shadows for large spells having been reduced to 10 men.

Stylish midfielder Ronald Chitiyo who came in as a first half substitute for the injured Tumba did not make life easy for Mapeza’s men as he dominated exchanges in the middle of the park, together with William Manondo and James Jam.

City coach Moses “Bambo” Chunga had vowed to beat FC Platinum and was happy to watch his boys assist him in walking the talk.

“I am over the moon, we played fantastic football and deserved to win,” said Chunga.

“The guys were up to it. We gave them some space in the first 20 minutes but after the goal we began to dominate.”

Harare City: T Dube, T Chimwemwe, N Diro, J Jam, G Kufandada (Manuvire 60th), E Madhanhanga, W Manondo, D Mawere, T Tumba (R Chitiyo 30th), R Uchena, M Vengesayi

FC Platinum: P Mhari, I Nekati, G Bello, W Stima, K Moyo, G Takwara, T Dzumbunu, R Chinyengetere M (Mudehwe 64th), W Musona, T Rukanda (W Kamudyariwa 49th), C Sibanda(M Kawashu 64th)

