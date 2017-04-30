It’s Four Caps!

Langton Nyakwenda

Caps United. . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 4Chapungu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. 0

DHAMPIONS Caps United fired the warning shots at city rivals Dynamos ahead of next weekend’s Harare Derby with an impressive dismantling of Chapungu at National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Abbas Amidu scored a brace, Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo added another with a spectacular bicycle kick before second half substitute Dominic Chungwa put the icing on the cake with a solo goal as Makepekepe won this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie.

“Obviously, the win gives the boys confidence ahead of the Derby and we are grateful but we remain grounded,” Caps United assistant coach Fungai Kwashi said post match.

“We are very thankful to God for this performance. We do not want to get ahead of ourselves.”

Kwashi, a former prolific striker during his days, also praised two-goal hero Amidu who has now scored three goals in two games.

The bustling forward was on target when Caps United drew 2-2 in Ngezi last Wednesday and yesterday he went a gear up.

The only blemish was that his father Hussein – who Abbas revealed has been giving him tips on dealing with defenders – could not see the first of his goals as he was delayed at the gates for more than 30 minutes.

Hussein Amidu is a former defender of repute who played for Fire Batteries, Dynamos and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

“We always discuss football with my father and my younger brother Brett. Last week my father took time to give me some tips, emphasizing on the need for me to improve my speed and he also encouraged me to take on defenders,” revealed Abbas.

The Aces Youth Academy product thrust Caps United into the lead after 25 minutes, reacting well to a Chitiyo through pass before firing past Chapungu keeper Roy Mazingi.

It was 1-0 at half time but Makepekepe could have found two or more before the breather had Chitiyo’s strike not hit the cross bar before Dennis Dauda’s header was cleared off the line.

Amidu doubled his tally in the 53rd minute when he placed the ball beyond a static Mazingi, off a long pass from central defender Carlton Munzabwa.

Six minutes later Chitiyo proved his class.

The diminutive midfielder fired home with a bicycle kick off a Phineas Bamusi inch perfect cross to send the home crowd into frenzy.

It was not over yet as substitute Chungwa made a solo run before beating Mazingi two minutes from time.

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni is worried about his team’s winless start to the season.

“This is not good at all but we should not panic because it is still early days,” he said.

Teams

Caps United: E. Sibanda, H. Zvirekwi, R. Pfumbidzai, D. Dauda, C. Munzabwa, D. Chafa, M. Muchenje, J. Ngodzo (C. Kamhapa 71), P. Bamusi, R. Chitiyo (A. Kambanje 83), A. Amidu (D. Chungwa 86)

Chapungu: R. Mazingi, E. Chitauro, R. Bota, B. Mbavarira, C. Kwaramba, N. Murisa, I. Nyoni (L. Gwerina 33), L. Genti, A. Tavarwisa, P. Marufu (M. Chapani 65), X. Ncube (B. Sahondo 62)

20,612 total views, 6,445 views today