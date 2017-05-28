Impala’s spoor spreads to SA

Business Reporter

ONE of the country’s fastest growing car rental firms, Impala Car Rental has spread its footprint onto the lucrative South African market and is planning to increase its fleet of cars in that country from the current 50 to 105 due to rising consumer demand.

The Harare-headquartered company, which was formed in 2007, is considered a key partner in the local tourism and hospitality industry. It offers a range of services such as budget vehicles, buses, four-by-four road vehicles and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

Impala chief executive officer Mr Thompson Dondo told The Sunday Mail Business last week that there has been a marked increase in demand for the service particularly in Johannesburg. “Our growth has come organically through the relationships that we have with our customers. We just keep things simple – easy to deal with and consistent with our pricing,” he said.

It is believed that the service has proved to be convenient for Zimbabweans travelling to SA. The company launched a new service at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa during the last quarter of 2016 following demands from their clients who often travel to South Africa.

Mr Dondo said: “ We have a wide range of vehicle for rent in South Africa, starting from your standard sedan vehicles at US$25per day for an unlimited mileage. “Impala’s clients in South Africa mainly include Zimbabweans living in many parts of Africa who frequently visit Africa’s largest economy for private business or leisure.”

A major player in Zimbabwe’s multi-million dollar tourism industry, Impala has notably chauffeured big names such as Toni Braxton and Bill Gates during their tour of Zimbabwe. Impala was formed ten years ago with the sole aim of providing transport solutions for the traveling public in and around Zimbabwe. According to Mr Dondo, the company thrives on tailor-made solutions that suite customers’ particular travel needs. “Impala has since it’s inception dominated the local car rental market with support coming from individuals, corporates, schools, colleges, universities, churches, Government ministries and departments. The support has been overwhelming and as Impala, we really appreciate the way the market has positively responded to our service.

“This support is clear testimony of our excellent services and a client-tailored pricing system. After dominating the local car rental industry for all these years, now is the time to conquer the South African market. With 105 vehicles, the Impala footprints will soon be all over South Africa,” said Mr Dondo.

