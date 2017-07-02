Ian Gorowa’s suicide demons

FROM Sun City in South Africa, while enjoying a tournament that is sponsored by a beer that claims to bring it all together, Yours Truly was wondering what to chew on this second day of July. There was Dennis Dauda and his love letter to his spiritual father Walter Magaya on the eve of Caps United’s defeat to Yadah.

That would have been fun and easy because early this year I pondered what would happen when a PHD congregant came face-to-face with Yadah Stars. Lloyd Chitembwe also featured prominently in the thought process after he blamed his players for the defeat in Tunisia before threatening to quit after getting anointed 0-2 by Yadah at Morris Depot.

The same Chitembwe who let Sidney Linyama go is now crying about lack of depth? Please! News of FC Platinum signing a 34-year-old striker with a knee that is reportedly as damaged as Henrietta Rushwaya’s reputation also attracted my interest.

A team that captured Gift Mbweti, last year’s top goal scorer, appears to be panicking after going on a drawing spree and has turned to Takesure Chinyama for goals and salvation. What do they say about a fool and his money?

Last year Pure Platinum Play signed Makai Kawashu and the former Monomotapa man said thank you with a single goal. Now they have signed Chinyama, these enemies of Shabanie Mine. Who will they sign next year? Evans Gwekwerere, the toothless former Dynamos man?

There was so much to consider until I came across Ian “Dibango” Gorowa’s interview with Star FM at Edzai Kasinauyo’s burial. The former Warriors mentor revealed that he mulled taking his own life under the weight of the Limpopogate match-fixing scandal until Edzai knocked sense into him.

“I told him Edzai I have given up, I was thinking of committing suicide because I didn’t see any truth in it. Edzai actually lambasted me to say why; he said you know what happened. You have to clear your name. He kept me going after all these allegations. “Edzai has passed on and I hope he has forgiven whoever was trying to do whatever they were saying …” Dibango stunningly revealed.

The interview jolted me into reality. It made me appreciate that long after clowns like Leeroy Waguta make allegations they fail to back up, those hurt by the stunts will continue to hurt. Being cleared in court doesn’t take away the pain!

For a man of Gorowa’s strong mind to contemplate suicide says a lot about the trauma he endured. And we can only speculate how Nation Dube, George Chigova and the rest of the people fingered in the Limpopogate damp squib dealt with it.

But there must come a point where we look ourselves in the eye and be honest with ourselves. What the hell are we doing to each other? How can a guy like Peter Dube be traumatised out of the game he loves, a game he worked so hard for by a wide-eyed guy who believes he is the alpha and omega of football in Bulawayo? For how long will this ghost of match-fixing continue to haunt us?

When Caps United make a stunning comeback against DeMbare we say the game is fixed. When the Green Machine melts under floodlights in Tunisia we scream fixed. And when Chiyangwa wins the Zifa presidency we scream corruption. And never back up our claims.

When Wicknell Chivayo goes shopping with some Warriors players we question his sexual orientation, and when Magaya houses the Warriors we accuse him of having a hidden agenda. Isn’t it time we cut on the hate and spread some love? Football is just a game, a beautiful game, but a game all the same.

Sir exits the scene! Sir is a social media commentator and can be reached at [email protected]

