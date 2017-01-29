I promised wonders, became a wonder

Nokuthula Sandu Corpus Christ —

Despite people’s perception on private schools, our school has been doing well in producing outstanding results, after having scooped the best advanced level results, overally in the Warren Park Mabelreign disctrict for the past two years, the pressure was on our stream to carry on the glory of the school.

Fortunately, we have done it again Denzel Mwashita, an Arts student “one of us” scored the highest points racking 15 points followed by me and five other students who scooped 14 points.

I am made to understand that 35 other students got 12 points and above, I am proud of the fact that l am part of the statistics.

After the success of my advanced level predecessors, l promised wonders in my ‘upper six’. Rather than doing wonders, l became a wonder.

How was that a possibility? Well, let me give you a brief enlightenment on how 14 points became a possibility to an Arts student studying Shona, Literature in English and History.

Unlike some profit driven institutions, Corpus Christ has given me room for improvement and all the necessary support for my dream to become a reality.

Ever since l was young, l have always wanted to study law, however, when l decided to take Arts subjects for my A-Level, l faced discouragement from a lot of people.

I had also passed commercial subjects but my passion for Law drove me into choosing Arts subjects and due to the stiff competition at our school, l was encouraged by my teachers Mr Ruzvidzo and Mr Marowa that l will manage to do well in Arts.

The authorities at Corpus Christ High have helped us to focus on our studies. I am indebted to Ms Chifamba and Mr Zirabada’s extra effort which enabled me to enjoy studying than anything.

I was confident of both myself and my teachers because they identified the potential in me and always gave me guidance whenever l had academic problems.

On the other hand, our Principle, Mr Mukanhairi was always there for moral support.

I owe this success to Corpus Christ’s dedicated staff members who never led me astray, the effective studying environment and the availability of textbooks were tools for a greater academic harvest.

All in all, l thank my family for their prayers and support and to all the other students, strive not only to pass but excel in life.

As for me, l am now looking forward to studying Law at the University of Zimbabwe. Leaving Corpus Christ High, for me, is a difficult thing, it is like leaving a family that has grown into you.

Once more, to my peers, l say, the strict discipline we have been resenting really pays.

