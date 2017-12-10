How Prof Moyo lost the plot

Mkhululi Sibanda

AXED Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Jonathan Moyo turned against the people who helped him rise in politics, especially those from Tsholotsho, to the extent of no longer talking to them, a former top ally has revealed.

In an interview with Sunday News on Friday, Cde Believe Gaule – who was close to Prof Moyo from 2000 to 2015, said he was one of the people dumped by the self-exiled and disgraced politician.

Cde Gaule said he and others fell out with Prof Moyo over the latter’s G40 factional activities and uncalled for attacks on then Vice-President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“After Prof Moyo won that by-election in 2015, he started changing as he became evasive to some of us who had worked closely with him and we had gone through political hardships together.

“Remember, I had worked with him closely while I was the (District Co-ordinating Committee) chairman for Tsholotsho and we were expelled together for being the brains behind the so-called Tsholotsho Declaration of 2004 that was held at Dinyane High School.

“So I was better positioned to talk to him but he started telling us that Cde Mnangagwa was against him assuming certain positions in both party and Government. I told him point blank that it was not possible for ED to do that because he was not the appointing authority …

“It looks like he was being supported by Saviour Kasukuwere … When I tried to advise him that he was wrong, then our relationship broke down.”

He went on: “Prof Moyo tried to push the provincial chairman, Cde Richard Moyo, to make sure we were expelled from the party but he was repulsed. Credit goes to Cde Moyo and other senior party members from the province who were putting their political careers on the line by refusing to pander to those political whims.”

He had a final word for Prof Moyo.

“If he was to come to Tsholotsho today, Jonathan would be shocked at the excitement that has gripped our area since President Mnangagwa took over. The ‘Kutonga Kwaro’ hit is the song of the moment.

“Some people have been asking me when their President is going to visit Tsholotsho. If an election was to be held today, President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF would make a clean sweep. People everywhere in Tsholotsho are still celebrating the coming in of President Mnangagwa.”

