How I learnt to be a good leaderB

Joanna Savanhu Grade 7 Rishworth House School

At Rishworth House School, we recently had a prefects/monitors leadership workshop. The workshop was held over two days. The facilitators came from the Scripture Union of Zimbabwe and I learnt the following:

As a leader, I learnt that leadership begins with attitude. You should think beyond other people and outside the box.

Your attitude towards others will determine their attitude towards you.

You get what you give, in other words, you reap what you sow.

Your attitude, as you begin a task, will determine your results.

We learnt of four important leadership points and they start with the letter ‘R’;

Remember people’s names, it makes them feel special.

Recognise their potential, they feel unique.

Request their help, they feel useful and not left out

Reward their effort.

We also learnt about a leader and defined a leader as

A person who is able to make people do what he wants them to do.

An individual who establishes the direction of a working group, solicits for their commitment and encourages or motivates members to achieve intended goals.

We also established five levels of leadership which all begin with the letter ‘P’

Position – Right people follow you because they have to choose a good leader.

Permission – Respect – they want to gain your trust through positive, constructive actions

Production – because of what you have done for the school.

People Development – people follow you because of what you have done for them, which will help them grow.

Personhood – people follow you because of who and what you represent.

My thanks go to our prefects mentors’ Mrs. Nyandanda and Mr. Kadange and the Acting Deputy Head Mrs. Mpariwa, for the logistics and our Acting Headmaster, Mr. Meda, for allowing us to undergo the training.

It really left us well groomed to be leaders.

