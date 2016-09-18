Hands off my man, says Chiyangwa

Sports Editor

ZIFA boss Phillip Chiyangwa has told Kallisto Pasuwa’s critics to ‘cut the national team gaffer some slack’. “I have been watching this nonsense playing out and decided against commenting on it immediately because there was something I was working on with regards to the Mighty Warriors and their own Africa Cup of Nations campaign,” he said.

“But now I have decided to say something and my message to these arm chair critics is a very loud ‘leave my man alone, cut him some slack and let him do his job’.

“When I came in and gave Pasuwa a full time contract to coach the national team, I knew that Gibson Mahachi was his manager.

“As far as we are concerned, we have no problems whatsoever with the way Pasuwa has conducted himself as the Warriors coach.

“Accusations that he favours players who are managed by Mahachi are hogwash, I repeat they are hogwash and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.”

Chiyangwa said while he is ready to entertain every “football stakeholder”, there appears to a clique that is always out to spoil the party.

“Sometimes people say PC is cocky but check this out, Zimbabwe are the only SADC country that is going to Afcon and instead of celebrating this phenomenal achievement, we have some party poopers who want to divert attention.

“I am sorry but as Zifa president I won’t be found listening to street jibes. As far as I am concerned, Pasuwa is doing a fantastic job, we are his employers and we are happy.

“Even the Zifa congress, the one that elects us into office, is very happy,” he said.

Pasuwa’s Warriors selection policy came back under scrutiny a fortnight ago when former national team goalie Tapiwa Kapini accused him of having a soft spot for players managed by Mahachi.

Mahachi has consistently denied the allegation that he influences Pasuwa to select players under his stable in order to enhance their appeal on the market.

