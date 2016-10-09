Govt, Harare City on collision course

Sunday Mail Reporter

HARARE City Council and Government are on collision course following a directive for the local authority to re-advertise the post of the city’s Town Clerk.The City Council appointed former NMB boss Mr James Mushore (pictured right) as Town Clerk in March this year before Government, through the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, overturned the decision citing a flawed hiring process.Mr Mushore is challenging his dismissal through the courts. The latest directive has seen the local authority sticking to its guns, insisting that they will not re-advertise the post until the courts rule on Mr Mushore’s case.The Town Clerk’s post fell vacant last year following the dismissal of Dr Tendai Mahachi. Dr Mahachi, who was relieved of his duties on retirement age basis, is currently seeking court intervention on his perks.

In an interview with Star FM last week, the Local Government Minister, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said council should prioritise the development of the city, arguing that the appointment of a new Town Clerk should be treated as a matter of urgency.

“I met with the acting Town Clerk (Mrs Josephine Ncube) and Mayor, Cllr Ben Manyenyeni recently and I told them of our position as the Ministry, whereby we will rather have a situation where the city advertises or proceeds to look for the replacement of the position,” he said

“When I discussed it with the Mayor, I implored to him that we need this matter to be resolved as soon as yesterday and I will do a follow up with him.”

Cllr Manyenyeni confirmed his meeting with Minister Kasukuwere over the issue, but said his hands are tied since the matter is still before the courts.

“There are four court matters surrounding the issue and we are waiting for the courts to rule on the issue, thus our hands are tired, we cannot do anything until the matter has been resolved at the courts,” he said.

Days after Mushore’s rescindment, Combined Harare Residents and Ratepayers Association (CHRRA) took Minister Kasukuwere to court, accusing him of abusing the Urban Councils Act to interfere in council affairs.

