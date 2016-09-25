‘Go well, man of God’…Wife still in hospital

Following Thursday, 15 September’s unfortunate events that saw His Presence Ministries International founder Apostle Charles Chiriseri passing on in a road accident, the Christian community is immensenly saddened by the tragic loss and is still in shock. Read below some of the messages that have flooded social media platforms.

Zulekha Papalexis: Apostle Chiriseri bears testimony of a life well lived. A life of vision and fulfilled purpose. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to him. Thank you Lord for having blessed us to have him to walk amongst us. Mai Chiriseri, Yasha, Zoe, Lisa and Nissi – God loves you all and He will comfort you during this difficult time. My love to you all.

Raè Green: A strong tall tree uprooted suddenly from this life but left such wonderful fruit of his work and great seeds that the enemy cannot stop from growing in all that heard him preach and that were raised in his presence. Go well Apostle, you truly ran your race well. We gained and Heaven is also gaining until that glorious day rest in peace. All strength and love to Pst. Petunia and the family and the congregation during this time.

Taffi Nyawanza: This was a man of God and a father to many young people. In August 1997, he organised a crusade at his church in Avondale where Apostle Nevers Mumba came to preach and arranged for a free bus from the university campus for students to attend. Many gave their lives to the Lord, including me. He entrusted us with ministry and he also showed us that you could be a Christian and be successful and smart. What an awesome example to young people.

Patricia Trish Mhizha Gumi: Trumpet call made me rub shoulders with some men of God who made a mark in my life. The times l walked into the apostle’s office, the welcome, the humbleness, then meeting his wife Pst P. At Women Unlimited conferences with him, Dr Shana & wife. Prayed for a challenge l had and till today l’m free. These sweet memories linger and such news break my heart. May his soul rest in eternal peace. You fought a good fight man of God. Well done good and faithful servant, well done. Pst Pet the Lord has your back, you lifted up right now. Interceding and standing strong with you. The bond unbreakable. It is well, it is well. Speedy recovery is granted in Jesus name

Noel Behane: This man of God made an impact in my life. He spoke things that have happened in my life, confirmed some I had heard the Lord speak to me about before I went to Harare. I am sad that he has gone to be with the Lord before the manifestation of the things he spoke over my life.

Clementina Sibanda: What a humble man. May his dearest soul rest in eternal peace. God’s speedy recovery to Sis Petunia. Very sad. Brenda Zvomuya Chimbwanda: Farewell to you Apostle, I learnt a lot from your teachings too. RIP General. Condolences to His Presence Ministries Church.

Monica Jamba: It’s so sad when great men like Apostle Chiriseri are taken to be with the Lord. What a huge blow to the church and body of Christ. May the Holy Spirit protect, guide and cover the family in times like these.

Nicholas Mkaronda: Sad to hear, the good walk, short miles and cover the whole ground. May he rest (in) peace and his legacy live long. Glory to God for Pastor Chiriseri’s life in our midst, and peace and comfort to the family at this time of mourning. To Mai Chiriseri, we pray for God’s healing mercies.

Brian Goredema: In the days of these funny prophets in Zim, why did you take away Pastor Chiriseri? I am still in shock. RIP in peace soldier.

