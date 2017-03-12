Getting to the origins of the Garden of Eden

Ibo Foroma Rastafarian Perspectives

ON March 1 and 2, Selassie I Empire, Pan-Africanists and Ethiopians amongst others, celebrate the victory of Ethiopia (then Abyssinia) against Roman-Italian aggression and colonisation at the Battle of Adowa.

During that time, Adowa/Adwa/Adua was the vibrant capital of the Ethiopian province Tigray/Tigre/Tigris/. Ethiopia, whose capital city is Addis Ababa, is the only black African territory that successfully escaped the European holocaust (colonisation).

However, since we have some pending issues, we shall elaborate this point later.

The story of Adam and Eve originates from the Ad or Adites, the founders of Arabia and the Garden of Aden. Originating also from the same people is the story of Adapa.

The ancient Cushites of the Arabian Peninsula originally consisted of 12 tribes: Ad, Thamoud, Tasm, Djadis, Amlik (Amalek), Oumayim, Abil, Djourhoum, Wabar, Jasm, Antem and Hashem.

The Amalekites who occupied the country to the extreme north of Arabia and the south of Palestine were Cushite.

According to the Arabian tradition, the father of this old race was a king called “Ad” who built a great city but was destroyed on account of the unbelieving wickedness of the people.

“As old as Ad” is an expression used in Arabia for remote antiquity, therefore testifying that Ad was the first of the race.

“Ad” is an Accadian word meaning “father”, hence the appropriate name given to the progenitor of these Cushites, and it further tends to identify them with the Accadians.

In this case, Acc- or Akk- is prefix to -ad thus we have Accad/Akkad. Another account speaks of these Adites as very powerful, that they were giants, and that their king, Sheddad Ben Ad (the son of Ad), reigned over the whole world.

This exactly accords with the character of Nimrod the son of Cush, who was himself a giant.

“These traditions,” says Professor Baldwin, “quoted as authentic by all Mahommedan writers on Arabia, represent the Adites, Thamoudites and their contemporaries as enterprising, rich and powerful; that they had great cities and wonderful magnificence, and declare that they finally disappeared from the earth under the curse of heaven for their pride and arrogant idolatry.”

All this accords with the character of the Cushite Ethiopian race who, by all traditions, are represented to be the founders of the primitive idolatry as expounded by Colonel Garnier in “The Worship of the Dead”.

Prof Baldwin says that the Arab traditions speak of the Adites, or Aribah, as “wonderful builders,” a characteristic peculiar to the Cushite founders of the mighty cities of Babylon (hanging walls) and Nineveh, the colossal temples of Karnac and Luxor in Upper Egypt, the chief seat of the Cushite Egyptians, and those of Salsette, Ellora, in India etc. Such buildings are spoken of as “Cyclopean,” the Cyclops’ being regarded as the great builders of antiquity, and once again, identified with the Cushite race. These traditions also speak of the Aribah as having magnificent cities and sumptuous palaces, and the architecture of the ruins of some of these cities is identical with that of ancient Egypt.

The Greeks called the country “Saba” and the people “Sabeans and the Sabean idolatry was instituted by the Cushite race. Saba, or Seba, was a son of Cush (Gen 10:7), and the ruins of an ancient city of that name has been discovered in the interior of Yemen.

The Cushite race were the original founders of the sciences of mathematics and astronomy, and the wisdom of the Chaldees was of world-wide renown. It is also well known that much of our knowledge of these sciences has been derived from the Arabians, who received it from the ancient Aribah, black Cushite race.

It would therefore appear that the Aribah or Adites, the ancient inhabitants of the Arabian Peninsula, previous to the arrival of the Semitic Arabs, were the Cushite founders of the first Babylonian Empire.

Arabia lying midway between African (Eastern Ethiopian) and Asiatic Ethiopia (Western Ethiopia), was the first home of this Cushite race.

The same seat of the Akusmite/Axumite Empire and the majestic Queen of Sheba.

According to Aleka Kidane Wold Kifle, the word Aksum is a derivation of the word Kush.

Since it has already been purported that “Hebrew Scriptures were copied” (from who?), however, the opposite is true. After the deluge, which Garnier proves beyond doubt to be a historical natural disaster of global proportions, Col Garnier goes on to declare that “Hebrew” characters Ham, Shem and Japheth were copied, stolen and kidnapped.

“Similarly, in the Hindu mythology, ‘Sama,’ ‘Chama’ and ‘PraJapeti’ are said to be born of Menu, and to be the human names of the gods ‘Vishnu,’‘Siva’ and ‘Brahma.’

“’PraJapeti’ means ‘the Lord Japhet’, and the final ‘a’ in Sama and Chama being quiescent,it is clear that Chama is only a form of Cham or Khem, the Egyptian name of Ham, and that Sama is Sem, the Greek form of Shem.” (Garnier 1909).

HP Blavatsky concurs: “Shem, Ham, and Japhet are traced in the divinities Shamas of Assyria, Kham of Egypt, and Iapetos the Titan.”

Consequently Shiva/Siva is equated (copied/robbed/kidnapped from) with Sheba/Seba; Enoch with Inachus of the Argives; Abraham with Brahma; Isaac with Ikshwaka; and Judah with Yuda; of the Indian pantheon, (HP Blavatsky “Isis Unveiled”).

In short, intrinsically intertwined with civilisation, all religious attributes originate from Ancient Cush and were copied henceforth.

