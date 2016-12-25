Form One boarding places snapped up

More than 60 percent of Form One boarding school places have been allocated electronically, with the remainder being processed manually.

The electronic application system was introduced in early December to curb corruption and increase enrolment efficiency.

In an interview last week, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora said, “Of the 24 000 allocated places, 63 percent have been through the online solution. This represents more than 15 000 places, while some were processed through the manual system.

“Over the years, the ministry has witnessed an influx of learners seeking Form One boarding school places, with some of our secondary schools recording more than 3 000 applications for only 120 or so spaces that are offered by the majority of our secondary boarding schools, both Government and mission.

“Unbearable pressure was brought to our school administrators and, in some instances, a lot of shenanigans ensued. The issue of seeking boarding places for Form Ones has become a conduit of corruption.”

Minister Dokora said Government could not sit and watch parents being fleeced by schools that were inviting thousands of prospective students for entrance tests, but granting only a few places.

Most developed countries use online enrolment from nursery school to university.

