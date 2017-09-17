Forget Fiasco, It’s a Clasico

Sports Editor

THERE is a very fine line between bravery and buffoonery and Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa led Zimbabwean football into crossing that almost invisible but defining mark last week.

Chiyangwa, as the head of Zifa’s Referees’ Committee, claimed to have rescinded the red card shown to Christian Epoupa of Dynamos during last weekend’s Battle of Zimbabwe.

The move – which Captain Fiasco argued had the hallmarks of fearless leadership – was a joke at best and the world laughed at us.

Justifiably so!

They chewed into it on Soccer Africa, that famous SuperSport football magazine programme that is watched by billions of people across the continent every Thursday night.

“This is absolutely rubbish…,” said Jeff Katala, one of the pundits on the programme.

The script took another comedy twist after Highlanders pulled their own Mickey Mouse move, writing to Zifa with a ludicrous demand.

“Award our team a penalty for the incident against Godfrey Makaruse, which penalty we will be willing to travel to Harare and take.

“Finally confirm the obvious fact that our club is therefore the winner of the said match,” reads part of a letter written by Bosso chief executive Hlahla Dube.

Dube later claimed that the letter was satire and one can understand him.

Chiyangwa had set the comical tone and Bosso were just acting along.

Amid that hullabaloo, Dynamos escaped scrutiny after claiming that only 10 691 people paid to watch their game against Bosso at Rufaro last Sunday.

“The club grossed $59 340 on our game against Highlanders FC on Sunday, the 10th of September 2017. A total of 10 691 tickets were sold, compared to 10 851 tickets which were sold the same match in year 2016.

“We encourage our supporters to come in their numbers and support the boys in our fixture against Caps on Sunday,” said Dynamos in a statement.

Even by DeMbare’s low standards, this was legendary!

And one hopes that this afternoon’s Harare Derby 2017 sequel will not follow the script of this past week and turn out to be a waggish affair.

Nomore Musundire, the no-nonsense referee from the capital, has been tasked with taking charge of this one.

In the biggest test of his career, Musundire will be assisted by Tafadzwa Nkala and Luxon Mhara.

Dynamos won the first leg 2-0 courtesy of an Epoupa brace but the Cameroonian will be missing as he serves a two-match suspension and Chiyangwa has egg on his face.

Also missing for DeMbare will be Lincoln Zvasiya and Tichaona Chipunza.

They are also suspended after picking up three yellow cards each.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa last week toyed with the idea of pushing Godfrey “Marubber” Mukambi into central midfield while partnering Obey Mwerahari with Marshal Machazane at centre half.Quality Kangadze looks set to lead the attack in the absence of Epoupa.

Denver Mukamba will operate in the hole and Mutasa has asked the midfielder to up his game after a couple of uninspiring outings.

The biggest news from the green side of this battle of attrition is that Jorum Muchambo will guard goal as Edmore “Zikeeper” Sibanda is injured.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has decided to push skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi into midfield and give Goodwin Goriyati his debut.

The decision to throw the 27-year-old Goriyati into the fray speaks to two things.

First, the confidence that Chitembwe has in the former Ngezi Platinum Stars right back and, secondly, the Caps coach’s reaction to his captain’s iffy show in the reverse fixture.

Dominic Chungwa watched from the stands,

