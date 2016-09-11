Fly with Eagles, like Deborah

Leandrah Chimombe : Midlands State University

Judges Chapter 4 is the very chapter that talks of the warrior and prophetess Deborah. She was a force to reckon with.

One of Israel’s judges during her time, a position of power and influence which was not so easy to assume.

And yet Deborah, despite all that, she boldly and fearlessly assumed that position. She sets an example for us to follow. Woman you are designed to dominate and influence. Like Deborah, against all odds rise and take your place.

Engineer change where it’s needed because just like Queen Esther you were born for such a time as this.

Answer the call of God upon you just like the Prophetess Deborah and watch as God elevates you. Elevation begins when you answer the call of God upon your life in surrender and allow God to work through you.

Difficult times will come but remain steadfast. Perhaps when Deborah told people she wanted to become a Judge, she was criticized and discouraged but like an Eagle she chose to soar to greater heights.

She didn’t mix with the mediocre but fellow eagles. I have learnt that Eagles fly alone at high altitude and not with sparrows or other small birds. No other bird can get to the height of the eagle. Stay away from sparrows and ravens, fly with Eagles.

Don’t lose focus because of trying times. God’s grace is sufficient (2 Corinthians 12:9).

In every difficult situation, there is sufficient grace to hold you up. Connect to your source and move in faith because without faith it’s impossible to please God (Hebrews 11:6). Despite the fact that Deborah was married, she continued in her gift and calling. Marriage is not the final destination.

Graduates will tell you that in order for you to graduate and get your certificate you have to pass through industrial attachment for about a year.

Industrial attachment is part of the journey but not the final destination. Just as marriage is not the final destination but part of the journey or just another institution that you have to pass through.

Arise O Deborah and pursue your purpose with diligence.

You will also realise that Deborah meant business, when she opened her mouth to talk, she spoke with wisdom and gave faithful instruction like the Proverbs 31 Woman and so should you. She was a decisive woman, reliable and efficient.

She did not let feelings of fear, hatred or personal issues decide her course of action, she was in control of her life, no wonder she was a judge. A judge has to be decisive and firm because she or he is the voice of the voiceless and stands to bring justice.

Deborah was a diligent woman, one that you could rely on to get things done professionally and with excellence.

Deborah didn’t require a cheerleader to tell her what kind of God she served, she knew that what God had declared upon the Israelites, he was going to fulfill and that’s why she constantly reminds Barak what God had vowed to do for them. She knew God at a personal level.

In your sphere, when things go amiss, stand up and instill faith and courage in others, remind them of their worth.

Tell them whom God has designed them to be. Appreciate them whenever you get an opportunity to do so.

Ascertain them that no matter how hard things become, no situation is permanent. Glide above your obstacles like the eagle.

I have heard it being said that Eagles love the storm. When clouds gather, the eagles get excited. The eagle uses the storm’s wind to lift himself higher.

Once it finds the wind of the storm, the eagles uses the raging storm to lift himself above the clouds.

This gives the eagle an opportunity to glide and rest its wings.

In the meantime, all the other birds hide in the leaves and branches of the trees.

We can use the storms of life to rise to greater heights. Achievers relish challenges and use them profitably.

You are the Deborah in their lives, give them that hope that they need.

And when God makes you victorious over your enemies, don’t forget to praise and worship God like what Deborah did in Judges Chapter 5.

Sing unto the Lord O Deborah, let out of your belly flow praises and worship that will be like sweet perfume before the Lord. Develop an ultimate love affair with your King (God) that not even time can eradicate. ARISE O DEBORAH AND TAKE YOUR PLACE!

For feedback and comments email [email protected] or contact 0773939104

