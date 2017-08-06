First Lady is right: VP Mphoko

August 6, 2017

Robin Muchetu
Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday said the First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe is right in imploring President Mugabe to name his successor “to avoid leaving the country in problems” when he eventually retires.

At a Zanu-PF inter-district meeting in Bulawayo yesterday, VP Mphoko said: “The First Lady is right. The President should be part of the solution to problems going on in the country with regards to who will succeed him. He should do it well and quietly through the structures. He knows how to do it. He is mature and will do it well.”

VP Mphoko said there was no room for tribalism in the party leadership.

“If you think the President is there because he is Zezuru, then you are lost. He is there because he is a leader, so was VP Nkomo. We now have people who are saying since the President is Zezuru, the next President should be Karanga.

“We never fought for that. That is wrong. Those who are pushing this agenda are lost; we will follow what we have always been doing.

“We do not work on tribal grounds. Those who want the Presidency based on whether they are Karanga, Ndebele or Vhitori can go to hell!”

The VP also reprimanded Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Minister Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube for supporting veterans led by Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa.

“Cde Tshinga, you are right, but do not include (Victor) Matemadanda and Mutsvangwa in your issues. If you lean on those two, you will fall for sure. We want those two to come for dialogue, but if they do not want, do not force them. Let them be.

“We cannot support people to do this; just like Mutsvangwa and Matemadanda. So, I encourage you, Cde Tshinga, to panel beat your issues regarding these two people. You are one of us, together with Mlala. Fix these things now and do not get lost.”

Cdes Molly Mpofu, Eva Bitu and Angeline Masuku were not spared the VP’s chastisement.

“Take my reprimand with maturity. I am not belittling you, Cde Molly, and others. Let us mould the party. We have heard many complaints, especially about Cde Bitu. This should stop. Mashaba (Elifasi), however, is lost. Let him be. Those who want dialogue should come through. We are there to listen to them. Do the right thing.”

VP Mphoko said people should desist from saying he and Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa have “followers”.

“I have no people. There are no people who belong or support me. People are behind the President. VP Mnangagwa does not have people, too. We should stop this allocation of people to the two VPs.

“We all belong to the President; the late Nkomo, JZ Moyo and so on.”

He also said, “Well done, Bulawayo, for not denouncing (National Political Commissar) Cde Kasukuwere.

‘‘Thumbs up on that one. You never made noise or demonstrated against him like what other provinces did. They tried and failed to remove Cde Kasukuwere.”

22,614 total views, 4,107 views today

  • eliah

    Yes you are right Mphoko, but you are not going to nominated.

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    You attempt to promote a tribal picture over our political party, ZANU PF is offside. I pray no political fools will believe you. I encourage you to make comments in our national building trajectory. Yes as human being we can politically think differently, but we must dialogue towards national unity,while espousing different political views. Your careless historical bean picking propaganda exposes your political immaturity. I pray Zimbabweans will rise to political maturity and understand that we are one big family . All national family issues should be resolved peacefully. We should also introspect and understand why many politicians emotionally strive for political power in this country. The weaknesses in our public sector that give opportunity to economic criminals(i.e corruption) appear to attract many into political offices. We can peacefully develop when we only have those prepared serve the nation cleanly , aspire for public offices. We pray for politicians who don`t enter politics to amass wealth, but to give the public offices ideas and service to develop both our political and economic systems. Government should cultivate an environment that creates opportunities for citizens to work hard in the economic systems to create wealth for themselves in a clean system. A clean system will not create emotions like “our tribe ngaipindewo tombodyawo isu!“ Nokuti zvokudya zvinenge zviri kuma farms, factories and mines where many should work hard to produce cleanly for a clean livelihood. This is our patriotic Sunday sermon. Amen! Amen! Amen!

    • Brighton Zivahama

      Ok professor. But let’s not take these ‘tribalistic’ issues too seriously. Can we say Zezuru and Karanga are tribes, aren’t they just dialects? Can people be really divided on those flimsy grounds? Even Ndebele, I for one just regard it as language just like Shona and nothing more and I think right-minded people should do the same. We have so many inter-linkages in Zim that can never be broken, which makes the whole Zim just one big tribe. Extremists will always be there but are not to be taken seriously and should just be treated as individuals.

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    ZANU showing its true colours. One minute they claim they believe in people deciding hence Mugabe can’t appoint successor. The next minute they’re talking about him naming successor. Who’s fooling who? Pseudo democrats.

  • Zibusiso Jele

    keep up the good work in making our lives hard especially in byo..nxxxxx

  • KingZaka||

    “We do not work on tribal grounds. Those who want the Presidency based on whether they are Karanga, Ndebele or Vhitori can go to hell!” That’s what Mphoko said and a journalist decided to put it in a family newspaper like Sunday Mail. What’s Vhitori by the way? Lets be serious because some of the stories which you call news can turn nasty at any time. Vp should know the impact of such words before opening his mouth. Think before you speak that’s what those who have wisdom say. So to you Mphoko, i say you have NO WOSDOM. Better keep quite.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!