First Lady cautions VP Mnangagwa

1 day ago

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa should not associate with individuals who were suspended or expelled from Zanu-PF as this gives the impression that he is leading a faction working to unseat President Mugabe, First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe has said.

Addressing tens of thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at the Bindura leg of the Presidential Youth Interface Meetings in Bindura yesterday, Amai Mugabe said those calling for President Mugabe to step down and hand over leadership to his deputy should cease and desist.

The First Lady said VP Mnangagwa should publicly censure those using his name to call for the President to step down.

This comes after sustained attacks on the First Family by rogue leaders of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association as well as expelled party members who claim to support VP Mnangagwa.

She said: “. . . ini zvandiri kuzvitaurira handisi kuzvidza VaMunangagwa. Ndiri kuzvitaurira kuti imi VaMnangagwa, kana vana vachitaura vachidaro imi makangonyarara, vana vachidzingwa, handifunge kuti chinhu chakanaka.”

Amai Mugabe said associating with these characters cast VP Mnangagwa in bad light, adding that the Vice-President’s wife, Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa, should not allow such people into her home.

“Vana ivavo kana vadzingwa, moonekwa muinavo kumba kwenyu, muchinwa tea navo muchinwa doro navo, handifunge zvinoratidza zvakana kumukuru weparty. Isusu zvatairairwa isusu tainzi kana Amai vasingade kuti utambe nemunhu uyu akawonekwa pamba anozvamburwa.

“Saka imimi mai Mnangagwa mukawona vanhu vakadzingwa muparty vachiuya kuzoona baba zvamburai.

“Kana muchiti zvechokwadi muno supporter President Mugabe hamufaniri kuinteracter nevanhu vakadzingwa muparty. Vamwe votozokuigirai cup yakanzi ‘I am the boss’; motorwa ma picture, kana taaona tinokutsamwirai — hatiregeri.”

Amai Mugabe castigated people who were falsely claiming VP Mnangagwa had been poisoned via eating ice-cream manufactured by the First Family’s private dairy.

She said she was pleased that VP Mnangagwa had issued a statement dismissing the falsehoods.

The First Lady added that only President Mugabe had the authority to appoint or remove Vice-Presidents, and she had in the recent past resisted attempts by some party members to sanction demonstrations against VP Mnangagwa.

“Zvino chiripo panapa ndechekuti ndakafonerwa nevanhu zvikanzi tinoda kuti tiyende nemi mustreet kunobvisa VaMnangagwa. Inini ndikati handibvumirane nezvinhu zvakadaro nokuti mukatanga kudaro makurwisa President nekuti ndivo vakaita appoint VaMnangagwa: hazviite.

“It was last year, three days before celebration yebirthday yaPresident kuMasvingo. Ndikati mukuona tiri kuyenda kuMasvingo kunoita celebrate birthday raPresident asi makuda kukonzera mhirizhonga vambonyanya kutadzeiko zvamunoda kuti tinoita demonstrate.

“Kana musingafare navo endai kuna baba. Kana vanhu vasingafare nezvinoitwa naVice President endai kuna baba monotaura.”

Amai Mugabe defended Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere and Higher and Tertiary, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.

Nine of Zanu-PF’s ten provinces this year demonstrated against Cde Kasukuwere, saying he had set up parallel structures in a bid to unseat President Mugabe.

Prof Moyo is accused of looting hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund, a State entity that falls under his ministerial portfolio.

The First Lady also said factionalism was rife in the party’s Masvingo and Midlands provinces.

“KuMasvingo vanoti pamberi naamai pamberi nababa, tinokudai, hatina maproblems kuno. It’s not true. Maproblems ariko kuMasvingo neku Midlands.

“Ndakambotaura inini kuMash West ndikati inini President ava kana vanzwa kuneta vakuda kuzorora ivo semember yeparty vane right yekuti uyu ndiye anogona kutora basa rangu; vane right.

“Ndadaro zvikanzi Amai Mugabe hamuzive Consititution na(Paul) Mangwana kuMasvingo. Unoda kunditaurira iwewe kuti handizive Constitution? Ndinoiziva zvakanyanya Constitution iyoyo.”

  • Mhesvamukono

    I think the First Lady knows who needs to be cautioned when more affordable uncensored and diverse sources of news media become readily available to rural populations, with Dr.Dish and Kwese TV entering the market. We can’t wait for the next two months for live coverage of Grace’s court case to begin in South Africa, when Zanu-pf will suffer humiliating negative feedback from public opinion. Zanu-pf will be left with no choice but to expel Grace if it is survive 2018 elections!

    • Chief Political Observer

      The push by a Boer pressure group for the prosecution of our First Lady will have minimal effect on her inside Zimbabwe. The majority of Zimbabweans have no idea about the issue and don`t care about it.

      • loveness manyati

        Whether it`s pushed by a donkey we don`t care,ungori neRacist agenda.She must face the full brunt of the law. When you go to people`s homes respect their rules, something she has failed to teach her own kids clearly !!!

      • zimbotry

        What Boer group? Did you not see the pictures of the complaintant? She certainly does not look anything like a Boer.

  • zimbotry

    This Lady should sort out here own failings before giving advice to others. It was very telling how many people tried to leave when she was speaking.

    • Cde Mgagao

      If there are any who tried to leave, why did they come in the first place. Stop lying. We have not heard about people being arrested for refusing to attend ZANU PF rallies.

      • zimbotry

        Who said anyone was arrested for refusing to attend Storyteller?. And for your information relatives of mine WERE FORCED to attend one of the past rallies. And a teacher of one of them was threatened with violence. Be in denial all you want but these issues are fact. It is a violent Party. Just look at the recent actions of the First Lady

    • Cde Mgagao

      In life ,many fail elsewhere , but succeed in other life spheres. Did Bishop Muzorewa not succeed in religious leadership but failed in politics? Pafunge.

    • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

      In any case, Mnangagwa has worked with Mugabe for decades, and if the former really wanted to succeed Mugabe he could have done it well before 1980…or any time within the 37 years these two have worked together. Amai ngavadzikame chete. Mugabe naED vanozivana.

      • Ziso

        Grace vs Mnangagwa, who do you honestly think has more influence?

        Grace!

        Even if they worked together before, what does that really mean? Nothing in the face of politics!

  • Cde Samanyanga Dotito

    The President also spoke at the rally.He was not quiet. It was the two VPs who were quiet. I think the First Lady spoke as Women League Chair.

  • nelson moyo

    The first lady Comrade Amai Doctor Grace Mugabe is on a par with Michelle Obama I believe. After our dear leader goes onto a higher place Grace might also take up a top job as an international model. She not only has the good looks and shape for it but the brains too

  • RejectedStone, Cornerstone

    you got it. If vamnangagwa has balls, this the time to call it quits.

  • RejectedStone, Cornerstone

    Devolution now! Makaranga wake up!!

    • Tsotso

      Nekupusa kwavakaita ikoko?? They will die in their slumber. You forget they wanted to go to the moon using bark and logs??

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Dear Grace, what’s wrong with people asking the president to step down? When is that a crime?

  • Petras Naude

    The drum beat is reaching the crescendo. VP, you are in someone’s cross hairs.Good luck CDE.