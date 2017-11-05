First Lady calls for action on ED

Tendai Mugabe in BULAWAYO

Disciplinary action should be taken against Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly causing divisions in Zanu-PF that have led to the expulsion of party members, First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe has said.

Addressing tens of thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at White City Stadium in Bulawayo for the ninth Presidential Youth Interface Meeting yesterday, Amai Mugabe said VP Mnangagwa was the root cause of factionalism in the ruling party, though he always denied the allegation.

She also said VP Mnangagwa was unhappy with Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo because he had exposed the former’s schemes to oppose President Mugabe.

Amai Mugabe said, “Handivenge munhu, but ndoda kutaura zvinoitika. Iye zvino, vana vari kupera kudzingwa. Vana Davis Muhambi kuno uku vakudzingwa nekuti makavhisitirwa mafactory enyu naVaMnangagwa mukasiya maudzwa zvamakaudzwa.

“Davis, the President is still there as the President. Usanyeperwe. Kana uchida itokumbira ruregerero izvozvi utaure zvawakaitwa uzive kuti President ndiye mutungamiri wenyika ino, ndiye mutungamiri weparty yedu.

“Hatidi kurova imbwa takaviga mupinyi because inini na (Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanai) Chipanga tino leader two important wings of the party: Youth League and Women’s League.

“Saka handidi kuona madzimai achingodzingwa vachifurirwa, munhu achisara akapeta maoko achiramba zvaanenge aiita. Aihwa. Vana vari kurwadziwa uko. Vakunzwa chando uko vari vega vana tichingopeta maoko tichirova imbwa takaviga mupinyi.

“Navo navo vana, root cause tisingaibate. Kwete. Zvakutoda kuendeswa ku(Zanu-PF) Disciplinary Committee izvi. Ehe, ndichazvitanga ini kuti ngazviende kudisciplinary committee tirege kuramba tichidzinga vana; mawar veterans apera kudzingwa munhu achingosara akapeta maoko tichingonyarara.

“Kwete. Ngazvitaurwe izvi kuti vana vapera kudzingwa, but root cause muchingosiya, kutya. Muri varume vekupi? Mazigwara.”

The First Lady took umbrage at people who booed her as she delivered her address, saying these elements had been paid to do so.

Amai Mugabe – who heads Zanu-PF’s Women’s League – said the organ would lobby for amendment of the ruling party’s constitution this month to accommodate a female VP ahead of an Extraordinary Congress slated for December.

She said the league would decide who should take the post, adding there was nothing wrong with her ascending to the post if people wanted her to because she was a citizen and Zanu-PF member.

Amai Mugabe urged the Youth League to engage in investment projects to look after their families.

She said when she joined the Women’s League, it had only US$49 in its account but now had over US$200 000 and was targeting US$1 million by the end of 2018.

