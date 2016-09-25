FC Platinum edge closer

Fc Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . .2

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

AT the end of this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Mandava yesterday, Norman Mapeza finally admitted to craving for the title and opened up on how he always feels drained after 90 minutes of frantic gesturing.

From the other dugout, Lloyd Mutasa cut a sorry figure and appeared to blame goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva for the two goals that sank his team.

Goals from Kelvin Moyo and Walter Musona, both headers, saw FC Platinum complete a double over DeMbare and open a four point lead at the top of the table.

Caps United can however cut the lead back to a point with a victory over How Mine today but Mapeza knows that is all in his team’s hands.

Moyo opened the scores for FC Platinum as early as the 10th minute when he connected a corner kick by Ian Nekati.

Nekati was the provider once again in the 43rd minute when his cross was converted by the menacing Musona.

And Mapeza was left optimistic.

“I have to admit that we all want the good life but you never know what happens tomorrow.“We are taking each game as it comes,” said Mapeza.

Relaxed and full of jokes Mapeza drew comparisons between his touchline antics and those exhibited by Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp .

“Life on the touchline is hot. It’s difficult to score goals and that is why you see guys like Klopp and Antonio Conte being hyper active and celebrating goals wildly.

“Arsene Wenger cannot do the same because he is old,” said Mapeza.

The FC Platinum gaffer described Dynamos’ prematch antics as amateurish.

“Honestly what is that? It is shocking and it has no place in football,” he said.

The game provided drama long before referee Nomore Musundire blew to start the battle.

DeMbare had a ginger haired “backroom staff member” and he behaved strangely, bouncing the ball on the penalty spot at both ends amid wild cheers from his team’s fans and sympathizers.

The sympathizers were a combination of Caps United fans who badly wanted FC Platinum to fall and a Shabanie Mine army that rallies behind everyone who seeks to inflict some damage on neighbours they accuse of arrogance.

Last weekend Dynamos were also accused of placing a rotten piece of pork in How Mine’s dressing room.

But you have to spare a thought for Mutasa who looks like a dead man walking.

“I don’t determine my future,” said the DeMbare gaffer when asked about his job security.

Then came a thinly veiled attack on goalie Mukuruva.

“I don’t play the blame game but everyone could see the way we conceded from crosses. There was a lapse in concentration and we paid dearly,” said Mutasa.

Valentine Ndaba had Dynamos’ golden chance after seven minutes but he failed to score at close range.

With five games to go FC Platinum are daring to dream with the team’s fans tasking club president George Mawere with healing the pain of 2011.

Then, the miners looked set for a maiden title before DeMbare pulled a sensational smash and grab whose pain is still being felt in this small mining town.

Teams

FC Platinum: P. Mhari, I. Nekati, E. Moyo (W. Stima 73), G.Bello, K. Moyo, G. Takwara, R. Chinyengetere, W. Mhango, C. Sibanda, T. Rukanda (N. Masuku 90), W. Musona (M. Mudehwe 92)

Dynamos: T. Mukuruva, G. Murwira, O. Mushure, O. Mwerahari, G. Bello, T. Chipunza (D. Mukandi 46), B. Amidu, T. Sadiki, M. Mambare, V. Ndaba (W. Mutasa 46), D. Mukamba (. T. Macheka 65)

15,160 total views, 6,959 views today