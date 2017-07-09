Embrace benevolence: VP

Kuda Bwititi

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangawa has implored Zimbabweans to embrace the culture of benevolence, saying giving to charity is essential for a creating a model society. Addressing guests at the Republic Cup Charity Race at Borrowdale Race Course in Harare yesterday, the VP said, “For the younger generation in particular, it is important that you remember those who are less fortunate than yourselves. Always remember that it is fulfilling to give to the less fortunate.”

VP Mnangangwa paid tribute to late national hero Dr Simon Muzenda, whom he described as an exemplary philanthropist.

“The late Vice-President Muzenda once said when you die, there will be two scenarios; on one side, there will be the good and on the other side, there will be the bad. His view was that if the good outweighs the bad, you will go to Heaven. This is a piece of advice that we should embrace.

“Giving back to charity is the best way to do good because the less fortunate are in desperate need of that assistance which we can provide,” said the VP.

Founder of the charity race Mr Kamal Khalfan pledged to continue funding the initiative.

“Today is our 21st anniversary and the road we have travelled has been long and hard,” he said. “It is a special day, because when we started this 21 years ago, we never thought that we would sustain it to this far.”

Mr Khalfan said President Mugabe, who is the Patron of the race, had inspired him to pursue charity work.

“I came up with this idea 21 years ago and ministers at that time, who include Cde Mnangagwa, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo and Cde (Sydney) Sekeremayi supported me,” he said.

“I also went to President Mugabe who told me that if this initiative was going to be successful, I had to be consistent and I had to make it sustainable. I have taken the advice from the President and it is an inspiration for me to provide assistance to the less fortunate and I look forward to this event where I can use my passion for the racecourse to give back to charity.” Mashonaland Turf Club chair Mr Christo Peech said the Republic Cup stood out in the “highest company in the racing world” because of its objectives.

“The Cup embodies a significant charitable ideal that can make it stand out in the racing world,” he said.

Yesterday’s race was won by Comanche Brave, ridden by jockey Randall Simons.

