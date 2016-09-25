EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s not be distracted by President Khama

THE President of Botswana Mr Ian Khama was always going to talk rubbish. It’s in his DNA and so Zimbabwe should not waste time on him. Mr Khama is not the main story in Zimbabwe today. No. He is not. He can’t be. The main story in Zimbabwe today is that the regime change agents fronted by a tired Morgan Tsvangirai, supported by an out-of-sorts Joice Mujuru and all the clueless hashtag activists failed to make Zimbabwe an agenda of the United Nations in New York last week. Their sinister plan fell flat and they are now trooping back home with their tails between the legs.

As the regime change agents troop back home after the disaster in New York, proud and patriotic Zimbabweans welcomed a cool and calm President Mugabe back home in style. The President roared like a lion in New York, leaving a lasting impression that must be troubling the regime change sponsors.

“My country, Zimbabwe is the innocent victim of spiteful sanctions imposed by the United States and other powers and these countries have for some reason maintained these sanctions for some 16 years now.

“As a country, we are being collectively punished for exercising the one primordial principle enshrined in the United Nations Charter, that of sovereign independence. We are being punished for doing what all other nations have done, that is, possessing and owning their natural resources, and listening to and responding to the basic needs of our people.

“Those who have imposed these sanctions would rather have us pander to their interests at the expense of the basic needs of the majority of our people. As long as these economic and financial sanctions remain in place, Zimbabwe’s capacity to fully and effectively implement Agenda 2030 is deeply curtailed.

“I repeat my call to Britain and the United States and their allies to remove the illegal and unjustified sanctions against my country and its people,” said the President while addressing the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York last week.

They don’t call him “Shumba Mugabe” for nothing. Right in the belly of the beast he spoke his mind. As the lion of Africa roared, a few regime change activists embarrassed themselves by trying to stage a demo at the Zimbabwe Mission in New York. The activists clearly showed that they don’t understand how the UN operates because when they flew to New York, the talk was that they would stage demonstrations at the UN Headquarters.

Those who have been to the UN laughed because they knew that despite the clear need for reforms, the UN does not allow junkies in its yard.

The activists must have been shocked to discover that for all the time they were in New York, no one at the UN gave them attention. In fact, there are high chances that no one at the UN knew that there were hoodlums from Zimbabwe nearby.

While the opposition scum bags were barking against the tree in New York, at home other little puppies tried to jump around under the umbrella of the National Electoral Reform Agenda but found the police in uncompromising mood.

The opposition should know that the demo-craze, just like the “zvihuta craze” is over because Zimbabweans have woken up to the reality that they gain nothing from joining struggles whose purpose is to bring down the country.

If the opposition hopes to remain relevant, they have to go back to the drawing board and come up with people-oriented solutions to the soci-economic and political challenges that the country is facing.

But then finding solutions to the challenges the country is facing has never been the mandate of these puppets. The Zanu-PF Government is seized with that matter and despite the hiccups, Zimbabweans are beginning to warm up to the solutions being put in place.

So let’s not waste time on President Khama. As Adam Hochschild said: “Work is hard. Distractions plenty. And time is short.” Let President Khama bark. We really can’t stop dogs from barking. And the dogs can’t stop the train.

