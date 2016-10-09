Dynamos after Mbweti?

Ishemunyoro Chingwere

DYNAMOS have lavished praise on Hwange striker Gift Mbweti (pictured) as a special player with rare capabilities ahead of the two teams’ clash in a Castle lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro this afternoon.The 25-year-old attacker has been in good form for the coal miners and goes into match day 26 as the league’s joint top scorer with Caps United veteran forward Leonard Tsipa, who has also scored nine. Despite him coming from the opposite corner, the striker has impressed DeMbare.

“His numbers speak well of his abilities,” said Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro. “It’s refreshing to have youngsters scoring regularly in a league where goals have dried up and where you get veterans of Tsipa’s age dominating the scoring charts.

“It shows he is a special player with rare capabilities which is very good for local football. “But then he is a Hwange player and we will not be rolling out the red carpet for him.

“Despite him being good like I said, we have no special plan for him. “We will defend our normal way and hopefully we will restrict him.”

DeMbare have struggled in front of goal this season and that Masimba Mambare leads their scorers charts with just five is a stinging indictment of their league campaign.

Their chief striker Rodreck Mutuma has scored two while former Soccer Star of the Year Denver Mukamba, who returned to the Glamour Boys amid high expectation, has also failed to live to his top billing. Going into today’s match on 38 points, 13 behind log-leaders FC Platinum, Dynamos are effectively out of the title race but Chihoro says they still have a lot to play for as they target a top-four finish.

“We also have our pride to defend so we can’t just be donating points simply because the championship is out of reach,” said Chihoro.

Hwange, desperate to add to their 31-point tally and move up the ladder, will be buoyed by the fact that they have not lost a league match to the former champions since May 12, 2013.

Their players threatened to boycott today’s match but coach Mebelo Njekwa played down the strike and said his men were ready to face DeMbare.

“What I can tell you is all the boys are geared for this game, we are not worried about those claims, not at all,” said Njekwa.

Today’s fixtures (All matches kick-off at 3pm)

Bulawayo City v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Border Strikers v Caps United (Dulivhadzimo), Dynamos v Hwange (Rufaro)

117 total views, 117 views today