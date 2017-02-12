Drama in Maseru

Chipo Sabeta in MASERU, Lesotho

Lioli . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

Caps United . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

CAPS UNITED were forced to make last minute changes to their starting XI after complications over the registration of Joel Ngodzo and Kudzai Nyamupfukudza saw the pair barred from taking to the pitch at the Setsoto Stadium here yesterday.However, the champions of Zimbabwe took it in their stride and will come back home with a fighting chance after a goalless stalemate with the Lesotho champions in a Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg tie.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe had planned to play Ngodzo alongside new signing Ronald Chitiyo in the middle of the park.

However, differences between the information on his passport and the registration details submitted to African football’s governing body torched a storm.

Ngodzo was replaced by Cabby Kamhapa, who went in to produce an inspiring show as Caps United blew several good chances in a game they could have won with better finishing.

Dominic Chungwa had the visitor’s first sniff at goal but his effort was parried away for a corner by Lioli goalkeeper Liteboho Mekhele.

Phineas Bhamusi also had his snap shot well dealt with by the home team’s goalie.

At the other hand, Edmore Sibanda kept his team in the hunt when he pulled a stunning save to deny Thumelo Makhopo, who had broken through.

After the breather, Caps United came within inches of surging into the lead when Abbas Amidu’s stinger crashed against the post with Mekhele nowhere in sight.

In a bid to add some fire power to his side, Chitembwe introduced Simba Nhivi for Bhamusi but the visitors could not find a way past a Lioli outfit that should not pose them much trouble in the second leg.

The Caps United gaffer welcomed the goalless draw, saying the main objective had been to come out of Lesotho with a positive result before finishing off Lioli in next weekend’s return leg.

“That’s all we wanted. That was our strategy. The idea was to hold them and not concede. We maintained our shape. It’s a game we just wanted to cancel out the opposition. We have managed to do so and it’s now time to prepare for the return leg,” said Chitembwe.

Caps United

E Sibanda, D Dauda, H Zvirekwi, R Chitiyo (T Rusike, 84’), D Chungwa, A Amidu, R Pfumbidzai, D Chafa, P Bamusi (S Nhivi, 60’), C Kamhapa, J Jangano

3,472 total views, 2,762 views today