Dokora not introducing Islam: President

PRESIDENT Mugabe has revealed that the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education is not introducing Islam in the country’s education system through the new curriculum

Responding to a question on the controversies surrounding the new curriculum being implemented by the Government during his birthday interview with ZBC-TV last Tuesday night, President Mugabe said Dr Dokora had said to him nothing of that sort was going to be introduced.

He added that Dr Dokora had revealed that he is a Catholic.

“Akaramba yekuti anonzi Ayatollah, akati no, beard yangu iyi ndakangobvira nayo kudhara. I cannot shave it off. Vamwe vachiti ah zvinonzi when you went to Iran ndokwawakabva wava Muslim, akati no I am not Muslim at all. I remain a Catholic.

“Ah isu tanga tanzwa kuti watova muMuslim. Saka ava kutounza chiMuslim kuti anoda some Muslim prayer, akati no he is not introducing anything like that,” President Mugabe said.

