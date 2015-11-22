Divine Appointments: The mystery of foot washing

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners’ Chapel International who is one of Africa’s most celebrated ministers of the gospel, a prolific writer, philanthropist and educationist revealed that God walked to his office and said, ‘If I wash thee not, thou hast no part with me.’ He says he had never attended a feet washing service in his life. He had also never had his feet washed by any man in his life. But during that visitation, more than two decades ago, God dictated to him the feet washing procedures. God told him to show the mystery of the kingdom of God as He revealed it. The first feet washing service he attended was the one he conducted. Tendai Manzvanzvike (TM) speaks to one of his head of nations, Pastor Sunday Bolaji (SB), who is also Winners’ Chapel national pastor in Zimbabwe, about the mystery of feet washing as it relates to Scripture, especially in John 13.

TM: You are the national pastor for Winners’ Chapel International in Zimbabwe. Which locations are you found?

SB: First of all, let me say that Winners’ Chapel International is all over the world and our headquarters are in Lagos. Here in Zimbabwe, we are in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Norton, Chinhoyi, Chegutu, Gweru and many other places.

TM: Has Bishop Oyedepo ever been to Zimbabwe?

SB: He was meant to go to 14 nations in the past year, Zimbabwe included, but he was under a prophetic agenda from God that he should stay and rescue lost souls. Thus he undertook Operation Rescue, which we have just completed. God told him not to travel. He told him to focus on the winning of souls.

TM: When you say that the Bishop had made plans to travel to 14 nations, and also say that God gave him another superior plan to visit the flock, what does that mean?

SB: It’s an instruction given by God. He needed souls rescued. Bishop Oyedepo is a man of God and he will not do anything until and unless God commands it. That is why for now, we do not have any TV platform. Not that there is no money, God has not yet spoken.

TM: One of the major reasons for wanting to speak with you is about the feet washing services that your church is well known for, especially Bishop Oyedepo’s reference to the mystery of feet washing. How does it tally with Jesus’ feet washing account of his disciples in the Book of John 13?

SB: Feet washing as revealed to God’s servant Bishop Oyedepo is a mystery. This is a summary of what he teaches about the mystery of feet washing – it is a revelation unzipped for this age to connect God’s people to the grace they will need to fulfill their agenda in their lives.

As it was revealed to Bishop Oyedepo, there are new revelations of the mysteries of the kingdom entrusted to apostles and prophets.

So, the mystery of feet washing is a mystery ordained for this generation. By feet washing, we step into the same path as Jesus in John 13:12 and Ephesians 3:1-5.

In John 13:3-12, Jesus rose up from supper, laid aside His garment, girded Himself with a towel and He poured water into a basin and begun to wash the disciples’ feet and to wipe them with a towel.

And the Bible says when he got to Peter, he said, “Thou shall never wash my feet.” And Jesus answered and said, “What I am doing you do not understand now, but afterward, you will understand.”

What Jesus was saying was that He was transmitting to Him a mystery.

It makes you understand that it is not a custom. For if it were, Peter would not have resisted. It was a mystery in a drama. And Jesus said, “If I wash thee not, thou has no part with me.” That shows what the mystery offers. This mystery is the medium which you take whatever of His part is missing in your life.

For instance, He has given us a sound mind, so when your feet are washed, it transmits soundness to your mind. He took our infirmities and sicknesses. When you dip your feet in the water, diseases and infirmities are drained off your body.

He has redeemed us from the curse of the law, which is the highest curse. So, no other curse can survive. When you dip your feet in the water, generational curses are wiped off.

Because Christ has redeemed you, when your feet are dipped in water, the price paid on you speaks and takes a part of you in liberty.

It is the works of the Father that authenticate these mysteries. Nothing authenticates mysteries like testimonies. God confirms His word with testimonies. Mysteries are validated by testimonies. (John 14 v 10-11)

When Peter’s eyes were opened, he said not only my feet, but my body… But Jesus said, when I wash your feet, every part of your body will be impacted.

Expect the following as your feet are washed:

Spiritual cleansing – expect a brand new beginning in your spiritual life because we are redeemed to walk in steps, so, as your feet are washed, God is empowering your feet to walk in Jesus’ steps (1 Peter 2:21). As you dip your feet in water, you are starting a brand new walk with Jesus.

Strange healings and deliverances. All through scripture we see water as a medium for releasing healing virtues, for example Naaman the Syrian general with leprosy and the blind man in John 9:6-7).

Empowerment for supernatural victory (Luke 10:19) because your shoes shall be spiritual iron and brass so you can crush serpents and scorpions.

Feet washing is a spiritual treatment of your feet to walk into realms that you would naturally never had access to (Habakkuk 3:17-18).

Expect that you will be walking into realms of joy unspeakable.

Feet washing confers dominion. (John 3:8; Deuteronomy 33:24-25). After Jesus left, they took notice of them that were with Christ. They were walking in dominion like the master.

