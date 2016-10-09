Diamond Platinumz wants to dazzle

Superstar performs in Harare this October

Get ready for hit Jah Prayzah collaboration

Mtandazo Dube Leisure Editor

HE became a Nigerian superstar via collaborations, first with Davido in 2013 and then with Mr Flavour a year later. Videos for the two songs have garnered 17 million (Davido) and 16 million (Mr Flavour) views on YouTube since release.

Having conquered the Great Lakes region and Nigeria, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinumz is now eyeing Southern Africa.

This year he collaborated with Zimbabwean star Jah Prayzah, and the hit song “Watora Mari” has surpassed two million views on YouTube in just a month.

He has done songs with South Africans AKA and Mafikizolo, in addition to a massive solo catalogue that has seen him win coveted accolades at the MTV Europe Music, MTV Africa Music, BET and Channel O Awards among others.

Regarded as the most loved and decorated East African artiste at the moment, Diamond performs at the Harare International Conference Centre on October 28.

Jah Prayzah will perform alongside the Tanzanian superstar. With just 19 days to go before Diamond – who has a collaboration with American R&B star Ne-Yo in the pipeline – the question is: Will the 27-year-old conquer Zimbabwe?

No doubt “Watora Mari” is a runaway success, even at live shows where Jah Prayzah guitarist Baba Harare has been singing Diamond’s part. But will it be enough to fill up the HICC?

We spoke to Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze, who said the HICC could prove too small.

“Diamond Platinumz is a big artiste and has done incredibly well over the years. He does mostly stadium performances all over Africa and yes, definitely he will be a big hit in

Zimbabwe. Everywhere you go people play his music at parties and weddings.

“I believe some people that play his music do not even know that it is Diamond, so they will be pleasantly surprised when he takes to the stage on October 28. Our fans, who are quite a lot by the way, have been asking for this joint gig – here it is – we have delivered,” said Mushapaidze.

Mushapaidze says the reason they decided to collaborate with Diamond in the first place was because he is an exceptional artiste.

“He is a talented artiste and his music sounds good to the ear even when you can’t hear what he is singing about. Music is a feeling and this is one guy that has an unmatched ability to capture that feeling through performances.

“Diamond has now become a global star – he is on the level of P Square, something which we are obviously trying to emulate. If there is anyone out there in doubt, then they should take time to come watch him perform, they will definitely get value for money,” reasoned Mushapaidze.

The diminutive Third Generation manager says Jah Prayzah and Diamond will perform “Watora Mari”, off Jah Prayzah’s latest album “Mdhara Vachauya”, together on stage.

“We know the fans are looking forward to that. We have actually set aside rehearsal time for that when the band arrives,” he said, adding, “Who would have thought that Diamond would be performing in Zimbabwe anytime soon? We are excited and we feel good about making this happen.”

Promotions company 2 Kings Entertainment is behind this gig. Fronted by Dee Nosh, the company was behind the Morgan Heritage, Chris Martin and several other shows this year.

“Everything is in place. For now the line-up consists of just Diamond and Jah Prayzah but there are many other performers on the bill that we will announce in due course,” said Dee Nosh. Diamond has confirmed on his official Facebook page that he will be performing in Harare on October 28 and in Malawi the following day. Born Naseeb Abdul Juma on October 2, 1989, Diamond is a Bongo Flava recording artiste best known for his hit song “Number One”.

He performed at the Big Brother Africa 7 eviction show in May 2012 and was believed to be the highest selling Tanzanian artiste of ringtones by mobile phone companies in 2013, as well as being among the highest earners in the music industry in East Africa.

