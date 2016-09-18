Desmond Tutu in hospital

Desmond Tutu is re-admitted to hospital as a precaution after his surgical wound began showing signs of infection, according to his wife Leah.Â â€œArchbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been re-admitted to hospital in Cape Town to continue convalescing following surgery last weekâ€šâ€œ his wife said on Saturday.

Mrs Tutu said the archbishop was re-admitted as a precaution after his surgical wound had shown signs of infection.

Tutu underwent a surgical procedure 10 days ago to address the cause of recurring infections resulting from past treatment received for prostate cancer.

The family was very grateful for the ongoing prayers and supportâ€š Mrs Tutu said. – TMG Digital.

