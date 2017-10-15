Denver rescues Dynamos

Langton Nyakwenda in KARIBA

ZPC Kariba……………………….1

Dynamos…………………………1

AFTER scoring the goal that gave Dynamos an undeserved point at Nyamhunga yesterday, DeMbare forward Denver Mukamba promised to repay the faith coach Lloyd Mutasa continues to invest in him.

Mukamba, who has of late been making the news for his off-field shenanigans, earned DeMbare a valuable point when he restored parity after the impressive Never Tigere had put ZPC Kariba ahead in the 26th minute.

Just like Tigere’s opener, Mukamba’s leveller was an exhibition of pure brilliance.

The Dynamos man deftly placed the ball beyond the reach of ZPC Kariba goalie Tendai Hove from close range.

The draw left Dynamos on 57 points, one ahead of Ngezi Platinum going into the last six rounds of a riveting 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer race.

Mukamba is determined to play a defining role in the title run-in.

“It’s good to be back in the starting line-up after a turbulent period that affected me a lot,” said the midfielder. “I know people care about my talent and that is why they talk about me. I have since come to realise that I should also begin to repay that faith back.

“When you are a big player, a former Soccer Star of the Year for that matter, you are always in the limelight and every move you make is monitored.

“But I must say my aim is to repay the faith that Father (Mutasa) continues to have in me. I know I have made some mistakes along the way but my coach still believes in me and I am happy that I have scored a goal that earned the team a valuable point.”

DeMbare didn’t deserve the point they walked away with from a hot Kariba whose temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius during the week as Mutasa’s men played second fiddle to the hosts.

ZPC’s talented left-winger Talent Chamboko shot wide with an open net staring at him before his stinging drive was parried away by Tonderai Mateyaunga.

The home side’s pair of Raphael Manuwire and Tigere bossed the midfield, getting the lion’s share of possession against a DeMbare engine room that had Tichaona Chipunza and Obey Mwerahari playing twin d-link.

Mutasa admitted his charges were outplayed.

“Such is football. We tried very much to get three points but we couldn’t. The good thing is we managed to recover but I must say it’s not easy to play against a Sunday Chidzambwa-coached side,” he said.

Chidzambwa, who was recently caught in a wave following a leaked audio in which he criticised his team’s executive, sent on a well-drilled side that looked dangerous each time it got into the final third.

The veteran gaffer praised his men for a solid show.

“The boys played well. If we can play like this every weekend then we can produce good results,” Chidzambwa said.

As expected, the match was not without its share of controversy as Dynamos goalkeepers coach Zondai Nyaungwa was sent to the stands for remonstrating with referee Nomore Musundire in the 68th minute.

DeMbare felt they should have been awarded a penalty after substitute Jimmy Konono appeared to be manhandled inside the box.

However, Musundire turned down their appeals much to the chagrin of Nyaungwa.

Teams

ZPC Kariba: T. Hove, B. Zuberi, T. Nyamandwe, S. Appiah, M. Kunyarimwe, N. Tigere, T. Munyanduri, T. Chamboko (G. Mangani, 86min), D. Chakupe (B. Nyamuzihwa, 67min), R. Manuvire, F. Zekumbawire (L. Chikafa, 75min).

Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, P. Makaha, R. Matova, M. Machazane, L. Zvasiya, T. Chipunza, O. Mwerahari (J. Konono, 60min), M. Mambare (T. Macheke, 59min), D. Mukamba (Q. Kangadze, 84min), C. Epoupa, C. Kapupurika.

