DeMbare’s marriage of inconvenience

Makomborero Mutimukulu and Ishemunyoro Chingwere

IT’S a marriage of inconvenience as both parties – Dynamos and Kenny Mubaiwa – want out but there is a small issue involving over $100 000 that needs to be settled first. Mubaiwa is owed by a club he has led since January 2011 and will demand that he is paid his dues before any divorce papers are signed.He remains the DeMbare president by name only. Mubaiwa appreciates that board chairman Bernard Marriot has had enough of him and is already head hunting for a new president. Mubaiwa was widely expected to resign last week but decided to stay put after a kiss and make up meeting held in the capital on Monday.

Mubaiwa was not amused by the way Marriot reversed his decision to fire assistant coach Murape Murape and had told close associates that he was ready to walk. However, a wily Marriot heaped praises on the Harare businessman during last week’s meeting, even going to the extent of claiming that DeMbare would “die” without Mubaiwa.

“You have kept this club going in difficult times, we cannot do without you,” Marriot reportedly told Mubaiwa during the meeting.

Mubaiwa agreed to stay but his authority is getting eroded with each passing day.

The DeMbare president is no longer allowed to speak to the media and is watching from a distance as Marriot and treasurer Webster Marechera run the show. Mubaiwa, sources said, knows that his days at Dynamos are numbered but before he leaves he wants the club to acknowledge the debt – the bulk of which was accrued when DeMbare camped at Mubaiwa Hotel.

“Kenny is not naïve, he knows that his reign is coming to an end and is already seeking guarantees over the money that the club owes him.

“He used to offer his hotel for camping at discounted rates but that is no longer the case. He does not want to run the risk of ballooning the debt further,” said one official.

Dynamos board secretary Mthokozisi Nkosi confirmed that the club owes Mubaiwa but was not ready to talk figures.

“What happens is these guys have been tasked with running the club so from time to time they use their resources to get things done but obviously we have systems to make sure whoever uses their money gets it back,” he said.

Khosi maintained that Mubaiwa still retains the confidence of the DeMbare board.

“Normalcy has returned and Kenny’s success record is there for all to see.

“What I can say for now is we will be beefing up the executive, probably at the end of the month, but I don’t know who will end up in what role,” said Khosi.

Presently, the DeMbare executive only has Mubaiwa and Marechera.

Secretary general Webster Chikengezha resigned in May arguing that DeMbare’s Siamese twin like relationship with chaos was negatively affecting his professional life.

Prior to his shock decision, Chikengezha had his car’s windscreen smashed by irate Dynamos fans soon after their team’s 0-1 defeat to FC Platinum at home.

His name has been thrown around as a potential replacement to Mubaiwa but Chikengezha says he is taking a sabbatical from football.

Lincoln Mutasa, who was Trevor Carelse’ Juul running mate during last year’s Zifa elections, has the backing of some former DeMbare kingmakers.

Ignatius Pamire has also been publicly pitching for the post but the former DeMbare chairperson appears not to have many disciples. Meanwhile, former Dynamos players yesterday met with a section of the club’s supporters to discuss the team’s fall from grace.

