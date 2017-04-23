Crunch time for Kasukuwere

Lincoln Towindo and Tinashe Farawo

President Mugabe has dispatched a high-level Zanu-PF delegation to Mashonaland Central to resolve major differences among party leaders in the province. The delegation, led by ruling party Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo, will meet the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee this morning.

Last Friday, Dr Chombo wrote to Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central Secretary for Administration Cde Wonder Mashange advising him to prime his colleagues for the interface.

Dr Chombo copied the letter to Cdes Saviour Kasukuwere (National Political Commissar), Dickson Mafios (Acting Provincial Chair), Kazembe Kazembe (Deputy Provincial Chair), George Rutanhire (Politburo member) and Chen Chimutengwende (Central Committe member).

Part of the letter reads, “In response to petitions and representations received from your province, the party leadership requests you to call for the convening of a Mashonaland Central Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting on Sunday 23 April 2017, at 1000 hours.

“A team of senior party members has been assigned to come and address that meeting. May you ensure that all members of the PCC are invited accordingly and advise us on the venue of the meeting.”

Mashonaland Provincial Affairs Minister and Zanu-PF Central Committee member Advocate Martin Dinha told The Sunday Mail yesterday that Zanu-PF’s President and First Secretary, Cde Mugabe, had cleared the meeting and he had alerted PCC members about it.

“Comrades and friends, I have the pleasure to advise you that clearance has been given from His Excellency, the President, for tomorrow’s PCC (meeting) after I briefed and consulted HE accordingly. The meeting is indeed on and the correspondence from Cde Dr ICM Chombo is both real and official.

“As Minister of State, I had (on Friday and Saturday) received notification and confirmation of the meeting from the Zanu-PF National Secretary for Administration, Dr ICM Chombo. The Principal and First Secretary and President of Zanu-PF, His Excellency, Cde RG Mugabe, wants the meeting to be chaired by the visiting high-level delegation, and to be conducted in a proper and orderly manner.

“Parties must present their issues without fear or favour or intimidation and harrassment. Unruly or violent or abusive conduct and behaviour will not be tolerated. In my capacity as head of the province, I have assured the Minister of Home Affairs and His Excellency that the proceedings will be done in a civil and conducive manner, and I want my assurances to be respected by all of you invited Cdes.”

Regarding potential trouble spots, Adv Dinha said, “… take note that necessary security arrangements will be made and your security will be guaranteed. Comrades, let me warn you, small or big, that misconduct or breach of the law will be dealt with, and offenders will be accounted for.

“If you choose not to take heed of this advice and warning, you will have yourself to blame. All PCC members must attend; ie ministers; Politburo, Central Committee and Provincial Executive Council members; Members of Parliament and affiliates who constitute the PCC must attend.”

Cde Mafios said: “I was invited to the meeting through a letter from the Secretary for Administration and yes, the meeting is on. I am not aware of what the agenda will be because as you know, when you are attending as an invitee, you may not be aware of exactly what will be discussed beforehand. I was told the meeting will take place in Bindura, but I am not yet aware of the exact venue.”

Said Cde Kazembe, “I received a letter from the Secretary for Administration which says that there will be a PCC meeting where we will be addressed by senior party leaders.

“The letter is addressed to secretary for admin Wonder Mashange, who as you know is under prohibition. The letter is also copied to other senior provincial leaders.”

The meeting comes amid simmering tensions among PCC members following no-confidence votes passed on Cde Kasukuwere and his half brother, Cde Mafios.

Cde Kasukuwere is accused of trying to unseat President Mugabe by creating parallel structures to support his machinations at an Extraordinary Zanu-PF Congress.

He is said to be working with Cde Mafios, and petitions recommending the two brothers’ sacking have been transmitted to the party’s headquarters.

All 10 Zanu-PF administrative provinces have passed no-confidence votes on Cde Kasukuwere, and President Mugabe has counselled that all grievances be dealt with formally.

