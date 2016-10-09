Classy All Blacks hit Boks for 50

THE All Blacks outclassed the Springboks to win 57-15 at Kings Park last night as the curtain came down on a disappointing Rugby Championship campaign for coach Allister Coetzee’s men. With the crowd behind them in a big way, the Boks gave it all they could, but in the end they conceded 9 tries without scoring any – the difference in pedigree between the two sides there for all to see.The Boks were up for it initially, making some big hits in the early stages as the All Blacks made a few uncharacteristic routine errors. But as the game progressed, it was the All Blacks doing all of the running. At half time, the statistics were scary.

The Boks had missed 16 tackles while the All Blacks missed 0, the All Blacks had made 71 carries to South Africa’s 16 and the visitors had enjoyed 72% of the possession.

South Africa were always going to rely heavily on the boot of Morne Steyn, and they were ahead after just five minutes when the flyhalf slotted a penalty from over 45m.

Steyn extended the Bok lead to 6-0 with another penalty on 18 minutes, but the hosts had received a blow before then when the injured Francois Louw was replaced by Jaco Kriel.

The All Blacks had their first try on 22 minutes. Missed first time tackles from the Boks deep in the All Black half had cost them, but they had defended valiantly on their own line holding off the onslaught for as long as possible.

In the end the relentless pressure proved too much as the world champions used quick hands to release Israel Dagg, who dotted down in the right corner.

Beauden Barrett didn’t have the best day with the boot as his missed conversion left the Boks 6-5 ahead. Another brilliant Steyn penalty, this time from out right and distance, extended the lead to 9-5.

The All Blacks’ second try was a controversial moment in the Test.

TJ Perenara, in for the suspended Aaron Smith, darted over from close range but replays suggested that he may have lost the ball forward.

After a long look, TMO Jim Yuille of Scotland awarded the try and the All Blacks were 12-9 up. The All Blacks thought they had scored on the stroke of half time, but this time Yuille adjudged that Kieran Read had obstructed the run of lock Brodie Retallick.

Somehow, the Boks were just three points behind at the break.

The second half did not start well for the hosts, either. — Sports 24

3,493 total views, 367 views today