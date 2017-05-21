Chikaura speaks out

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe acting Governor Mr Charles Chikaura has denied being part of shadow Members of Parliament selected by Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere as part of parallel structures allegedly established in Mashonaland Central province.

Mr Chikaura’s name came up during proceedings at a fact finding mission held in Bindura last month on how Cde Kasukuwere was conducting party activities.

It has since emerged that the Kasukuwere group could have been flaunting Mr Chikaura’s name to make it appear as if the cabal has backing of reputable characters.

A veteran banker ad financial expert, Mr Chikaura serves on a number of boards such as the NMB bank and the Grain Marketing Board, which he chairs.

He is also the past chief executive of the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail last week, Mr Chikaura said he had no interest in politics.

“I have decided to come out in the open so as to set the record straight because I harbour no interest in contesting for political office. Although I am a farmer in Bindura South, I have no intention whatsoever to contest as an MP for the constituency. My interest there in the area is solely in my farming business,” he said.

The Advocate Jacob Mudenda Mudenda led probe team which visited Mashonaland Central was told that Cde Kasukuwere methodically “captured” parliamentary constituencies in Mashonaland Central and excluded bona fide MPs from major party decision-making processes.

Among the alleged shadow MPs were Cde Kasukuwere’s brother Tondai Kasukuwere (Bindura North). Chasasa (Mbire) and Size (Muzarabani North).

The three constituencies are represented by Cdes Kenneth Musanhi, Douglas Karoro and Alfred Mafunga, respectively.

Zanu-PF’s Politburo is expected to make a decision on allegations against Cde Kasukuwere’s at its next meeting, after the indaba, which was originally scheduled for last week was postponed as President Mugabe had other pressing commitments.

Cde Kasukuwere stands accused of manipulating party structures by appointing persons amenable to him with a view to deposing President Mugabe at an envisaged special Congress.

In the wake of the allegations, Mashonaland Central recommended the removal of Cde Kasukuwere as national political commissar, a decision that was endorsed by the party’s nine other provinces.

This saw Zanu-PF’s First Secretary and President, Cde Mugabe, assigning the case to a high-level probe team led by Adv Mudenda.

14,048 total views, 2 views today