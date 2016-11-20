Catholic uproar over pricey lobola

Fatima Bulla Religious Affairs Editor —
THE Roman Catholic Church – while recognising the importance of lobola/roora/bride price – says greedy parents seeking to get rich by marrying off their daughters are threatening the institution of marriage.

In a pastoral letter on family last month, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference noted the abuse of the practice of paying lobola, which it said was becoming commercialised.

“There was a time when handing over ‘roora/bride price’ was meant to tie the two families together and deepen their friendship. Now it may become a commercial transaction. The father-in-law hopes that his son-in-law will save him out of his poverty.

“Since the son-in-law is poor himself (unemployed or underpaid), the couple decide to live in an informal union without any social sanction, let alone a church marriage. The union is highly unstable. It may easily break up. The woman ends up as a single mother, the children grow without a father,” the church said.

The letter is in-line with the principles of Pope Francis’ 166-page apostolic exhortation “Amoris Laetitia, The Joy of Love”, a post-synodal apostolic exhortation by the head of the Catholic Church released in April 2016 following the Synods on the Family held in 2014 and 2015

The Pope’s position is being used by Catholic pastors to give guidance to married people, those yet to be married and those whose marriages are facing difficulties. The Zimbabwean Catholic leadership believes abuse of bride price is a major threat to marraiges.

ZCBC secretary-general Father Frederick Chiromba said, “The church respects culture and some of the traditional practices. What you highlight is the abuse of this otherwise good practice that brings families together, beyond the couple. The church equally condemns the abuse of lobola for self enrichment in place of its original purpose of establishing a relationship,” he said.

Men under Joshua’s Men Ministry, which is dedicated to moulding men with Christian principles, said some men were hard on their wives after paying high bride prices and being pressured into funding lavish wedding ceremonies and receptions.

“Lobola is now being used as a tool to take themselves (in-laws) out of poverty, a status symbol to demonstrate that the son-in-law is rich, our child is valuable because she is learned,” said a gent who preferred to only be identified as Costa.

“This creates a sense of ownership on the man’s part rather than it being pure love, no strings attached. If I pay more I expect more. Most problems you face in future are because you didn’t deal with the root causes earlier on.

Blessing weighed in: “Because with the amounts being charged you think you will be buying a valuable asset but find out she cannot cook, clean the house or even satisfy you.”

Brian said it was cheaper to impregnate a woman so that her family would have no choice but let her get married, than doing things the right way and first asking the family for permission to marry and wed.

“I am not condoning fornication but customarily it’s now cheaper to jump from dating to impregnating the girl rather than propose marriage, wed and then start a family. But it’s good to do the right thing.”

Brian noted it was simpler to pay US$15 at the courts to formalise a marriage than to pay US$8 000 for lobola.

“This lobola practice where does it come into play when it comes to promoting, protecting, supporting and strengthening marriage and family values as compared to the Magistrates’ Courts?”

Said Richard, “In my understanding when you pay lobola you are establishing a relationship with the family. However this has become a money-making scheme and it’s destroying the importance of family. I have discovered that things are made easy for those who impregnate than those that want to pay lobola the right way. As Christians we should strive to create the right platforms which help establish proper relationships.”

Collin said, “I think when it comes to marriage, as Christians, sometimes the system complicates things because we lack understanding. We have a lot of borrowed cultures. For example, our girls want an engagement ring. Lobola sometimes is very high and men pay for almost everything for the wedding.

“We kept the lobola tradition and we adopted the white wedding culture. So I think if we want to follow these two cultures a man should pay the lobola and the bride should pay for the white wedding.”

According to Chief Musarurwa, the essence of lobola is to strengthen family ties.

“There is no standard on the price. What you have been charged by the father-in-law is what you pay,” he said.

An official at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts said it cost US$15 to formalise a marriage, with the figure covering a stamp, marriage officer and other paper work costs. Bishop Ishmael Mukuwanda of the Anglican Church also decried commercialisation of lobola.

“The first thing is lobola must be de-commercialised and return to its original purpose of being a token of appreciation. Marriage is creating relationships between families not individuals.

“In the West it is a relationship between the two, not families. As long as the families are not united, the community is not united and the church is not united.

If you go back to the original plan of lobola we will have good moral behaviour from the two individuals because infidelity will be reduced as the wife respects that lobola was paid for her; and the husband respects that he paid lobola.

“Infidelity is rising in churches because respect is no longer there. Respect was brought by the token of appreciation and unity of families henceforth. Commercialising lobola is not helping both in-laws because relationships will remain strained,” Bishop Mukuwanda said.

According to media reports between January and July 2015, 1 102 couples applied for divorce in Bulawayo and Harare alone. In the same period, 129 divorces were granted in Harare, while 44 were granted in Bulawayo. Couples seeking divorce rose from 96 to 157 per month between 2012 and 2015.

  • jerryb

    It is a also difficult to set a price tag over the Lobola coz we earn differently. Seriously, what is the amount can you say is fair?

    • Murume Mukuru

      You just pay what you can afford…no matter how much they charge.Kuroora hakupedzwi…….just ensure that you and your new wife will be comfortable after all the proceedings are done

    • Realest Negus Living

      I think 3 months wages would be a good start

  • Hurungudo

    Lobola must be two way in modern times or must abolished entirely because the reason why only a man would pay to his in-laws does not exist anymore. Strengthening relationships between families was and is not the reason for paying lobola. Traditionally a woman was married into a family to produce and perpetuate a generation bearing the husband’s family name. She was also turned into a beast of burden in the husband’s family set-up. She was given specific roles and functions and expected to abandon any privileges she could have been enjoying in her own family. Both our tradition and the Christian faith attest to this notion. All this has since gone. A man requires resources to get education so does the woman. And when they get married, the woman no longer goes to the man’s family to stay and “work”. The two go away and set up their own family. So why should we still demand lobola from just one side?

  • Murume Mukuru

    Zvekubhara roora rakawandisa will just put the new marriage under strain both financially and emotionally.Its high time parents of girls know that …mwanasikana haatengeswi.She is not a slave to be sold to the highest bidder.Please be supportive if a boy wants to do things properly

  • Mudyiwa Kiringe

    Ini ndinitora pandada. Kana tezvara akwidza roora ndinobisa kwete kuti ndikanganisirwe chido chemwoyo. Tinozoita gore mwana gore mwana. Ndine vakadzi ten. Vana ndave ne98 vasikana 63. Saka sixteen vakaroorwa uye vakuwasha vakawuya kubhadhara vese mari inotyisa. Ana fata navana sista itai zvenyu muchivande kwete kuda kuti kanganisa uye kundiparadzira upfumi hwangu. Rooreranayi vematonga isu vanaMudyiwa tidzose mari dzatakadyirwa nemadzitezvara.

  • Mudyiwa Kiringe

    Kana ndakaita vaba nemukadzi wangu, tikarera, Mum busy nurturing zvino chakuru choda kunokufadza chawatya kutenda chiyi. Iwe tokupfumisa mwana ndakayendesa kuUniversity of Zimbabwe chaipa chiya kana ndochanja. Pfutseke mukuru wemaRoma. Inoiswa mumupiro unomboti isayi shoma here? Siyana nesu, ndisiye so nebhamu dzangu.

  • Karikoga Makandinzwanani

    Mukuwasha should bring at least $5000 yekuroora $2,500 yedamage. Yeumai I dont care.

  • Sekuru Karikoga

    KwaKarikoga hatidi vanochaya mapoto uye hatidi vanotiza mukombo. Angoita izvi tinomusota. Vakomana vanomushanyira arohwa iye wotigadzirira zvedu. Kunavo vanoda kuroora iri ndiro roora redu. Usati tambisire nguva kuwuya iyine homwe shoma.

    Ndiro. $300
    Kupindamumusha $300
    Mhanya musha $300
    Vura muromo $300
    Sunungura homwe $300
    Dare $500
    Dhemeji $5,000 (abusolutely no premarital sex. If you violate you pay. Munhu zvibate)
    Makandinzwanani $300
    Matekanyandebvu $300
    Chiwuchiro $300

    Mufukidza dumbu $150
    Hotamiro $150
    Kurera $150
    Mbariro $150
    Bvuri $150
    Mwenje $150
    Kunonga musikana $150

    Pasuru $350)
    Rusambo ($600)
    Munongedzi wedanga $100
    Dangarababa
    Mombe 10 ($700 per beast)
    Mombe youmai ($700)

    Majasi
    Baba (black suit $500, white shirt $75, black Shoes $100, brown overcoat $350, tie $20, belt $20, socks $20)
    Amai (Dress $300, gucci handbag $300, perfume $95, shoes $125, pulling socks $30, necklace $300, umbrella $25, overcoat $350, handkerchief $20)

    Masungiro
    Mudya $400
    Mbudzi yaAmai $100
    Mbudzi yemusha $100
    Mbudzi yababa $100

    Mombe yechishava $700

    Mombe yemasungiro $700

    Wapedza wokumbira muchato. Pamuchato isu we spend $5,000 for the wedding ceremony kwedu. Ini $2,000 yechipo chemuchato. After its all said and done vakuwasha end up with more money than their lobola payment. Now you want me to charge less lobola which I won’t. In fact you are depriving me an opportunity to help my son-in-law start a family fully equipped and lacking nothing.