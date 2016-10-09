Caps United budget for Champions League

Langton Nyakwenda

Could Caps United be counting their chickens before they hatch? Locked in a three-horse race for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with FC Platinum and Highlanders, the Harare side – who have not won the championship in over a decade – are already working on their 2017 CAF Champions League budget.Perhaps it is more of being self-assured than over-confident. Club chairman Lewis Uriri said he engaged majority shareholder and president Farai Jere on Thursday last week to discuss how they would finance Makepekepe’s continental sojourn.

“We are looking beyond 2016. The fact that we have been discussing the Champions League budget with my president tells you how optimistic we are,” said Uriri. “We have never been so close to the title over the past 10 years; we have no option but to win all our remaining matches and hope that FC Platinum stumble at least once.”

Without a corporate sponsor, Caps United have struggled to pay salaries consistently while almost all operational requirements have predominantly been met by Jere. The Caps United board recently decided to wean off Gunners Football Club to concentrate solely on their quest to become champions of local football after ten years of frustration.

There is a growing perception that Jere has been abandoned by other stakeholders and bears the club’s burdens on his own – a claim Uriri strongly disputed.

“Makepekepe is united as ever,” he said. “We are operating in an environment where operational requirements have had to be met off the pockets predominantly of one man Farai Jere but that is not to underplay the role played by the rest of the board and stakeholders. We are living in very difficult economic times but our love for Caps United will never die.”

Uriri, who has been conspicuous by his absence at many Makepekepe matches, owns two percent of the club through his Lewis Sports Management company.

Jere remains the majority shareholder with 78 percent through an investment vehicle called Automats, while Nhamo Tutisani owns 20 percent of the Green Machine.

This afternoon Caps United visit basement side Border Strikers at Dulivhadzimu knowing that victory will keep them firmly in the race.

They will be without vice-captain and defensive pillar Stephen Makatuka, who has been ruled out through suspension.

Border Strikers coach Luke “Vahombe” Masomere has described today’s encounter as a matter of life and death for his side.

The Beitbridge-based side anchor the log with 14 points, eight away from safety and with time fast-running out for a Houdini act.

“It is not a secret Caps United are playing well, they have a very good squad, a very competent technical team but we are ready for them. This is do or die and we will do our best,” said Masomere.

Border Strikers will be without their best player Godfrey Mukambi who is out through suspension.

