Caps United budget for Champions League

1 day ago

Langton Nyakwenda
Could Caps United be counting their chickens before they hatch? Locked in a three-horse race for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with FC Platinum and Highlanders, the Harare side – who have not won the championship in over a decade – are already working on their 2017 CAF Champions League budget.Perhaps it is more of being self-assured than over-confident. Club chairman Lewis Uriri said he engaged majority shareholder and president Farai Jere on Thursday last week to discuss how they would finance Makepekepe’s continental sojourn.
“We are looking beyond 2016. The fact that we have been discussing the Champions League budget with my president tells you how optimistic we are,” said Uriri. “We have never been so close to the title over the past 10 years; we have no option but to win all our remaining matches and hope that FC Platinum stumble at least once.”

Without a corporate sponsor, Caps United have struggled to pay salaries consistently while almost all operational requirements have predominantly been met by Jere. The Caps United board recently decided to wean off Gunners Football Club to concentrate solely on their quest to become champions of local football after ten years of frustration.
There is a growing perception that Jere has been abandoned by other stakeholders and bears the club’s burdens on his own – a claim Uriri strongly disputed.

“Makepekepe is united as ever,” he said. “We are operating in an environment where operational requirements have had to be met off the pockets predominantly of one man Farai Jere but that is not to underplay the role played by the rest of the board and stakeholders. We are living in very difficult economic times but our love for Caps United will never die.”
Uriri, who has been conspicuous by his absence at many Makepekepe matches, owns two percent of the club through his Lewis Sports Management company.

Jere remains the majority shareholder with 78 percent through an investment vehicle called Automats, while Nhamo Tutisani owns 20 percent of the Green Machine.
This afternoon Caps United visit basement side Border Strikers at Dulivhadzimu knowing that victory will keep them firmly in the race.
They will be without vice-captain and defensive pillar Stephen Makatuka, who has been ruled out through suspension.
Border Strikers coach Luke “Vahombe” Masomere has described today’s encounter as a matter of life and death for his side.
The Beitbridge-based side anchor the log with 14 points, eight away from safety and with time fast-running out for a Houdini act.
“It is not a secret Caps United are playing well, they have a very good squad, a very competent technical team but we are ready for them. This is do or die and we will do our best,” said Masomere.
Border Strikers will be without their best player Godfrey Mukambi who is out through suspension.

  • John moyo

    Caps united must win the league title first ! are they forgetting what happened to Zpc kariba about 3 years ago ? Win the league title first and then start talking about the champions league .

  • Significant Watemwa

    You are on the right track Uriri. We know there are certain teams in the league who will probably win the league but do not have enough to participate. Let alone keep championship winning players or buy new ones. They know they do not have a chance in Africa. We have beeen embarrassed several times when Highlanders and others had failed to participate and thereby earning themself a ban. Some teams can only finance one away match and then go bankrupt. Some are already bankrupt as we speak. ZIFA should make it a requirement that teams wishing to participate in Africa present a budget and show availability of funds to finance up to end of group stage. What is the point of participating if you are aimimg for elimination at the first round. It is not about winning the league or chibuku cup, but having and presenting enough resources to be able to make a meaningful challenge in Africa. Teams should present at least $200000 as surety. Good going Makepekepe. At least we have a club who takes things professionally. Dwelling on gate takings does not make sense and we know gate takings are not enough.