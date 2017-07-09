CAPS all fired up

Eddie Chikamhi in ALGIERS, Algeria

STAR left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai did not train with his Caps United teammates on Friday evening as he was down with a cold.

However, the defender is expected to be fit to face USM Alger tonight.

Makepekepe need nothing short of victory in their final Caf Champions’ League Group B match, at the July 5 Stadium, to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is 9pm.

Caf have appointed top Senegalese referee Malang Diedhiou to handle the match. He will be assisted by countrymen Djibril Camara and El Hadji Malick Samba.

Caps United had their first training session on Friday and were expected to have a feel of the match venue yesterday evening.

Pfumbidzai, who opened the scoring in the 3-1 win over Zamalek last Sunday, sat out the first workout and spent most of yesterday being monitored by team doctors.

Makepekepe assistant coach Fungai “Tostao” Kwashi revealed that the defender was making steady progress.

“Ronnie is a fighter and should be fit for the game,” said Kwashi.

Caps United are unlikely to make changes to the side that stunned Zamalek with goalie Prosper Chigumba set to keep guard at the back in what is arguably the biggest match of his career.

The baby-faced 28-year-old goalie joined the Green machineMat the beginning of the year as a direct replacement for Chris Mverechena, but has stayed in the shadows of Ed Sibanda and Jorum Muchambo until last week when he stepped onto the scene in style.

Kwashi has backed Chigumba to deliver again tonight.

“I remember Iker Casillas got the chance to play for the Spain national team after (Jose) Canizares had a finger problem. It gave Casillas his chance, that’s how he got his breakthrough. Prosper got his chance after the injury of Eddie Sibanda.

“I pray he keeps a level head, he keeps working hard. The future is bright, not only for him but for all the other players in the squad. The squad is chosen on merit. Chitembwe is a great coach who does not favour anyone. Whoever works hard will get his chance,” he said.

Kwashi said the Caps United players are hungry for success and have been showing it at training.

“Competition is healthy, it’s very exciting. We need the competition in all departments because without competition people don’t improve.”

Makepekepe won the first let 2-1 with a Ronald Chitiyo brace carrying the day.

However, with a draw enough to take USM Alger into the last eight it is the Zimbabweans who will need to chase the game away from home.

Caps United have been poor on the road in the group stages losing to both Zamalek (0-2) and Al Ahli Tripoli (2-4), though after last week’s solid defensive show, confidence is high in the camp.

