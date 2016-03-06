Bridal Expo 2016: Back with a bang

Leisure Reporter

The Sunday Mail Bridal Expo is back with a bang. The Expo, which is now in its fourth edition, is set to take place on April 1 and 2 at Rainbow Towers Hotel Gardens in Harare.

For just $220 exhibitors can take part in the two-day Expo with The Sunday Mail providing a gazebo, two chairs and a table.

All exhibitors get two complimentary tickets to the Bridal Show on April 2 at Harare International Conference Centre, where Jah Prayzah, Oliver Mtukudzi and Winky D will be doing their thing.

The deadline for booking is March 25 and everyone who registers their stand before the deadline will get a free Bridal magazine.

One of the organisers, Charity Gwata-Chirume, said: “We are inviting cake bakers, gown-hiring boutiques, flower arrangers, wedding planners, photographers, providers of wedding stationary, venue operators, equipment hiring services, transport providers, caterers, marriage counsellors, directors of ceremonies and wedding entertainers to come and showcase their products.

“This event is absolutely free to the public hence it is good mileage for the exhibitors.

“Last year saw thousands of people passing through the Expo in the two days that it took place and a lot of participants have confessed that they experienced a boom in their business after the showcase and the publicity that it came with.”

She added: “Stands are selling fast and strategic points are disappearing hence those who want to exhibit should book now to avoid disappointment. As mentioned in the adverts, stands are allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Also there will be lots of entertainment and fun games for the whole family.”

The Bridal Expo is a one-stop shop for prospective brides and grooms and all things wedding related.

As part of the Expo, there shall be a baking competition and marriage counselling sessions for prospective brides and grooms, as well as those already in marriage.

Said Gwata-Chirume: “I urge people from all walks of life to come and be part of this amazing event where they are guaranteed to get healthy marriage tips. Tips on how to prepare for the big day and tips on how to enjoy your honeymoon, among others.

“This is an event not to miss. The Sunday Mail is a family newspaper and it is our duty to promote the sanctity of matrimonial unions.”

