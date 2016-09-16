BREAKING NEWS: Apostle Chiriseri dies in road accident

Religious Affairs Editor

LEADER of His Presence Ministries International, Apostle Charles Chiriseri, passed away early this morning in a road accident in Mbembesi, Matabeleland North province. Reports say Apostle Chiriseri died on the spot while his wife, Pastor Petunia, is currently admitted in a Bulawayo hospital. An official from the church confirmed the sad news but said details are still sketchy.

Pastor Petunia Chiriseri

The official said the Chiriseris were traveling back from a funeral when tragedy struck in Mbembesi. Apostle Charles and his wife co-founded His Presence Ministries International in 2006. Prior to that, he was a senior pastor at Faith Ministries.

The couple has four biological and five adopted children.

More details to follow

