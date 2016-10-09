Bosso leave it late at Ascot

Mehluli Sibanda in Gweru

Chapungu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

Highlanders. . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

A SUPERB Prince Dube goal, a minute before the end, ensured Highlanders stayed very much in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer championship race with victory over a hard to crack Chapungu at Ascot Stadium yesterday.However, Bosso’s sixth win in a row was marred by ugly scenes with the visitor’s fans invading the pitch when Dube scored and when the match ended. There were also skirmishes in the changing rooms with Chapungu veteran striker Philip Marufu accused of attacking Highlanders players and officials at the conclusion of the match.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay tore into Chapungu after he was denied a opportunity to inspect the pitch before warm up.

“I have no idea what this team is doing in the Premier League, for 20 minutes they made us wait outside the stadium when we arrived. And when we got inside they made us wait another 15 minutes before they opened the changing room.“I have been a coach for 20 years I have never seen this, they must just go back to Division One,’’ said Akbay.

Away from the controversy, Dube’s strike, his fifth for the season and his first goal since he last scored in the 2-0 triumph over Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium in May, made sure Bosso walked away with the three points.

The visitors had not beaten Waru Waru at home since they came back to the top flight in 2014.

Highlanders took their points tally to 50, the same as second placed Caps United who are in action against Border Strikers in Beitbridge this afternoon.

Crucially for Highlanders, they are just a point away from table topping FC Platinum who were beaten 2-1 by Harare City.

Simon Munawa almost opened the scoring for Bosso in the eighth minute when his shot rattled the underside of the upright with Chapungu goalkeeper Stephen Mazingi a beaten man in the 21st minute.

Allan Tavarwisa caught Highlanders napping in the 26th minute with a snap shot inside the box but found Ariel Sibanda equal to the task. With the match seemingly headed for a draw, Ralph Matema showed unselfishness by setting up Dube who beat Mazingi with a neatly tucked effort.

With four games to go before the end of the season, Akbay whose mandate when he signed for Bosso was a top four finish, thinks that he can give the hard to please Highlanders followers their first championship since 2006.

“We can do it, we go for it now, it is more serious than before, four games not an easy job. Hopefully I can give the supporters what they want this year,’’ he said.

Chapungu coach John Nyikadzino felt that a fair result would have been a draw.

Teams

Chapungu: S Mazingi, J Mabhugu, C Mativenga, B Mbavarira, B Zabula, C Kwaramba, G Phiri, A Peperere(Ngonya 49 minutes), A Tavarwisa,(Khumbula 88 minutes) X Ncube(Mukombwe 60 minutes), p Marufu

Highlanders: A Sibanda, R Kutsanzira, S Munawa, P Dube, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, T Ngulube, E Mudzingwa, G Nyoni, B Phiri, A Gahadzikwa(Matema 59 minutes)

