Bamusi carries CAPS’ burden

Don Makanyanga

REAL MADRID star Gareth Bale is rated as the fastest footballer in the world at a speed of 9,75 seconds per 100 metres.

Caps United winger Phineas Bamusi is approximately 2,25s behind the world’s fastest footballer.

“Approximately it takes me about 12 seconds to run 100 metres,” said Bamusi who is set to start again for Makepekepe when they visit Dynamos at Rufaro this afternoon.

The 26-year-old Caps United man admits that he is not the most skilful of players.

“I am not a skilful player therefore I have to compensate that with my pace which is my strength and playing the wing role allows me to express myself and that’s why I enjoy playing in that position,” said Bamusi.

“I always do some short sprints before and after our normal training schedule and this has helped me a lot in maintaining my pace over the years.

“One might have been born with the gift of speed but like all gifts, it needs to be perfected hence I always take time out to practise my sprints.”

Bamusi is thankful to Caps United for giving his career the kiss of life after a miserable time at Harare City where he didn’t get much game time and sustained a serious ankle injury.

“I do not regret leaving City,” he said.

“I think the mutual termination of the contract worked in my favour as it gave me time to heal, and when I arrived at Caps United it got better as I worked with coaches who believed in me and that played a huge part in helping me return to my old self.”

Bamusi, who grew up supporting Caps United, revealed that the defeat to Dynamos a fortnight ago left a sombre mood in the champions’ dressing room.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room after that defeat two weeks ago was something else. It was a very sombre one.

“Personally, I was hurt like never before. I grew up supporting Caps United and have been pained by some past defeats to DeMbare before, but this one was just too heavy,” he said.

As the two Harare rivals clash again today, Bamusi and his teammates are eager to bring the smiles back to the green half of Harare.

“We are going into this game looking for a good result and when we say a good result we mean we are looking for a win and the team is geared up for that result. We are paid to win.

“Our fans deserve a chance to celebrate and I am determined to make sure that they go back home smiling. Football is a team sport, so it’s not just about me alone but the team,” he said.

Bamusi always has an intriguing personal battle with Dynamos’ Peace Makaha and the Caps United man reckons his “friend” will be in for some tough time today.

“Believe you me, he (Makaha) will not mark me out of the game, they will have a torrid time.

“We are on talking terms with Peace (Makaha) and we crack jokes whenever we meet but on Sunday our relationship will be put on hold for 90 minutes.

“This is the Harare Derby and we all know what it means, it’s a game that requires one to come to the party and I pray that I will not disappoint,” he said.

