At last, ‘The Cure’ is here

Leisure Editor —

WHENEVER international superstars travel for tours, many people wonder what their demands will be like in terms of food, drinks and accommodation. Some of these superstars make outrageous demands, including asking for imported water.

But not Jah Cure. Maybe he is coming to Zimbabwe with some Jamaican cure. The king of lovers rock and roots reggae has decided to play it simple.

Dee Nosh, of 2 Kings Entertainment, the promoters of Jah Cure’s show scheduled for Friday in Harare was humbled by the meekness shown by the top Jamaican artiste and his team.

“It is unbelievable how down to earth these guys are. We are fairly new in the game but some artistes we have dealt with have outrageous demands, but not Jah Cure.

“They have requested for fruits, some beverages like Hennessey and Moet, but their greatest emphasis was on sampling the best that Zimbabwe has to offer in terms of traditional food,” he said.

That’s Jah Cure for you! After sampling what Zimbabwe has to offer, Jah Cure says it would be time to rock the hard-to-please Zimbabwean fans. Those who have seen Jah Cure in action can testify that the man has his way of not only keeping his promise but dishing out a bit more.

The chorus to his blockbuster song, “Call on Me” says it all:

“Anytime you need a lover call on me I’ll be waiting Anytime you need a lover call on me My heart is aching Calllllll on me Anytime you want to Calllll on me Baby girl I want you Uh huhhhhh.”

We can call on Jah Cure anytime. As they say, simplicity is the greatest sophistication. Born Siccature Alcock, Cure left Jamaica last week via Amsterdam, where he spent two days, and is set to arrive in Zimbabwe this Tuesday at 5pm. Speaking through his handlers, the “Never Find” singer said he could not wait to try traditional Zimbabwean cuisine.

Dee Nosh said fans were welcome to go to the airport to receive the Jamaican superstar. Cure’s band, a 12-piece outfit arrives in batches on Tuesday and Wednesday for the much awaited festive season banger.

After a scheduled Press conference on Wednesday, the celebrated artiste and his band will tour several heritage sites and do promotional appearances at various places in and around the capital before they take to the stage at the Harare International Conference Centre on Friday.

An interesting and unique twist to this epic gig is that there is no obvious line-up of supporting acts. The organisers of the event have asked music fans to vote for their favourite artiste(s) via different social media platforms and the musicians that will get the highest votes, first, second and third, will be slotted in to curtain raise for the Jamaican.

The results are expected to be announced tomorrow as the voting process has been ongoing for weeks.

“On his own Jah Cure can stage a memorable show.

“The people will pay to watch him perform. So we just thought of spicing things up a little by letting the paying fans decide who they want to watch before the main act comes on stage,” explained Dee Nosh.

Zim dancehall fans went into overdrive via WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS last week, voting for their favourite artistes, those they would want see sharing the stage with the Jamaican superstar. Some artistes were even reported to be quietly soliciting for votes through their proxies, especially on WhatsApp groups.

The promoters, 2 Kings Entertainment, who this year alone brought in Chris Martin together with Red Rose Entertainment and did a solo for the mammoth Morgan Heritage classic before taking a gamble, which paid off beautifully by bringing in Tanzanian star Diamond Platinumz — are convinced that this gig will show their true intentions for the local arts industry.

Said Dee Nosh: “We have learnt a lot since we began promoting international acts. With each outing we are improving. The bulk of our tickets are now bought in advance, something that was nearly impossible not so long ago.

“The sound quality, organisation at the entrance, security not just inside the show but outside as well — all these things we have improved and we are certain this festive season highlight will be one of the best gigs ever witnessed.”

Cure is one of the most sought-after artistes internationally. Reggae-loving Zimbabweans have waited a long time for someone to bring him over — with several attempts hitting a brick wall. Earlier this year, a local promoter tried to bring the Jamaican to Zimbabwe but the deal fell through, causing the singer’s fans to doubt that he would ever make it to the Zimbabwe.

Born in Montego Bay but raised in Kingston, Jah Cure has several albums and hits under his belt. Some of his biggest hits that are popular among the local fans include “Call on Me”, “What Will it Take”, “From My Heart”, “To Your Arms of Love”, “Never Find”, “Before I Leave”, “Longing For” and “Stronger”.

His critically acclaimed album “The Cure”, has been dominating the reggae scene since its release in July last year. Cure’s album has not only been dominating music charts but also gave him a shot at a Grammy award, which unfortunately he lost to his fellow countrymen, the royal family of reggae, Morgan Heritage.

Having come up the ranks under the wings of the legendary Beres Hammond, Cure has risen to become one of the finest performers on the planet. Even prison could not stop him as he recorded and released three albums while he was incarcerated at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Jamaica.

His consistency in making hit songs coupled with his dominance on almost every reggae riddim he has featured on places him among the best in the business.

One of the biggest reggae songs in recent years was his cover for John Legend’s “All of Me”, which had a bigger reception than the original version among the local audience.

114 total views, 114 views today