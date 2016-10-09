Arubi is killing his career

Sir

18area.coms

I HEAR Kallisto Pasuwa hasn’t been paid for a couple of months now but that is none of my business. It’s about time the national team coach and his manager learn to fight their battles like we all do. If they don’t have the bolts to ask Wicknel Chivayo or Phillip Chiyangwa about the salary arrears then there is nothing we can do but pray for them.My big friend must be saying “oh no not again” but he needs to take a chill pill. This one is not about Munodaani.

It is Washington Arubi we zoom on. The former Warriors number one recently joined a struggling South African third tier club, Alex Black Aces, after parting ways with University of Pretoria.

Alex Black Aces are owned by the Morfou brothers, who made some tidy money when they sold the Mpumalanga Black Aces Absa Premiership franchise to John Comitis. Comitis named the new team Cape Town FC.

The Morfou brothers might have some cash to slash but Arubi’s decision to settle for their team, when he had the option of coming back home to recharge his batteries, is bewildering.

Look, the guy is 31 and a fine goalkeeper on his day, several local clubs would have welcomed him.

Career wise, playing for Border Strikers, with their empty coffers, is way better than pretending to be a serious footballer at an ABC Motsepe League club that is so bad it gets its points from walkovers.

The ABC Motsepe League is the equivalent of our Division Two here. It’s amateurish at best and a real joke at worse.

And now one of our leading goalkeepers is part of that circus. But what is it with Arubi?

Some have argued that very few clubs are willing to sign the former Highlanders and Dynamos goalkeeper because he was once accused of match fixing.

I don’t buy that.

Indeed if one follows the Asiagate affair, they are bound to come across Arubi’s name.

However, it’s important to highlight that he was cleared of any wrong doing and continued with his career when the likes of Guthrie Zhokinyi and Edmore Sibanda were frozen out of action.

But what could have stopped Arubi from coming home?

A theory that has been thrown is that Washy still has outstanding maintenance arrears. If this is true then the goalkeeper did not learn his lesson when he spent two nights at Mutare Central Police Station in December last year.

On January 30, 2015, at Mutare Civil Court, Arubi was ordered to pay $650 per month for the upkeep of his two sons with Tatenda Nyandoro.

He defaulted to the tune of $4 914 and found himself being a guest of the state in December last year.

Arubi appeared in court and was slapped with a four month suspended sentence on condition that he paid the outstanding amount by June 30 this year.

Those close to the player claim Arubi’s financial position has worsened since his appearance in court on December 27, 2015 and that it’s highly likely that he did not meet the June 30 deadline.

Sir exits the scene!

Sir is social media commentator and writes this satirical column in his personal capacity. Feedback sir18area@yahoo.com

30 total views, 30 views today