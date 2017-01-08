Another Zimbabwean join Joyous Celebration

Desire Ncube —

Zimpraise member, Ellard Cherayi, could soon join South Africa’s award winning choir, Joyous Celebration, it has been established.

Cherayi joined Zimpraise in 2014 and is among the leading vocalists who travelled to South Africa last year in November to record a single titled “Humambo hwenyu ngahuuye” with South Africa’s producer Jabu Hlongwane.

Chekayi received the invitation after Joyous Celebration’s co–founder Hlongwane graced Zimpraise’s Season 9 Live DVD recording in Harare last October.

Cherayi could join Mkhululi Bhebhe who has been part of Joyous Celebration since 2011; Idols East Africa winner, Eric Moyo and Worship Addicts’ Takesure Zamar who worked with the choir on their Joyous 19 project in 2014.

The 28-year-old features on a song that will be on the choir’s next project set for this year.

During Zimpraise’ live DVD recording, Hlongwane announced that Cherayi had impressed him so much that he was considering luring him down South.

The South African gospel great described Cherayi as an artiste who would be an asset to the choir, particularly because of his vocal prowess.

In an interview with this publication, Cherayi confirmed that he is at the verge of joining Joyous Celebration, although the final decision is yet to be made.

“In November last year, I travelled to South Africa and I recorded a duet with Jabu, and he (Jabu) assured me that the song will feature on the choir’s next project.

“Jabu is a straight forward person, he wants things to be done properly and as for now I am waiting for them. At the moment the only solid thing is that I went there and recorded a song with Jabu,” said Cherayi.

Cherayi said a Joyous Celebration call up is an opportunity not to be taken lightly.

“As someone who grew up following the choir, it’s a good thing being called to work with them.

“I always thank God for opening doors and what better way than to be given an opportunity to use the talent that God gave me to worship and praise him,” he said.

Joyous Celebration has won 10 MTN South African Music Awards. Hlongwane, together with two other producers — Lindelani Mkhize and Mthunzi Namba —are said to have conceptualised the Joyous Celebration project in 1994, aiming to bring healing to the new democracy in the rainbow nation.

The project became a reality two years later when it released its first production.

Now in its 21st year, Joyous Celebration has stretched to partner Zimbabwean gospel musicians whose talent has been evident during shows hosted in the two countries.

