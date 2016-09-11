Another happy day for Muslims

ACTIVITIES at Mazowe Mine compound briefly came to a halt last Sunday as scores of people invaded the mine’s dust roads, celebrating the return of some 15 boys who had just completed 30 days in a nearby forest, undergoing the Chinamwali initiation. Dressed in sacks with their faces painted in black and white substances; the crowd was clearly in a jovial mood, singing and dancing to Jah Prayzah’s hit song “Mudhara Vachauya” for close to 15 minutes.

When the boys entered the compound, a church service at a nearby school was aborted as people jostled to catch a glimpse of the new “men”.

The smartly dressed boys had their faces and heads covered with veils.

Their parents, some shedding tears of joy; ululated, whistled and shouted praises to them. One parent , Mr Guy Kawombe, told The Sunday Mail Religion that the return of the boys from Chinamwali is considered very important among the Muslims.

“This day means a lot to us, we are re-uniting with our children who have graduated to be men.

“The teachings they got will not only benefit them or their immediate families, they will benefit the whole community,” Mr Kawombe said.

A middle aged lady only identified as Mai Catherine was clearly over the moon.

“Last year it was my daughter graduating and this year it’s my son, I have every reason to be happy because I know that even if I die, my children will not be a burden to people because they have acquired good morals,” she said.

On this graduation day, people feasted and celebrations continued until the next morning.

