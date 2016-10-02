Amai Mugabe stands with the needy

First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe has vowed to continue assisting the poor and less-privileged in the face of a harsh economic environment.

Amai Mugabe, whose philanthropy is best embodied in her children’s home in Mazowe and broad support for the needy, said it was folly to view disability as an identity.

On her 19th consecutive appearance at the annual Danhiko Paralympic Games in Harare, the Patron of the sporting gala for the disabled spoke against shunning “those of us who are physically challenged”.

Her message was in sync with the theme of the 28th edition of games: “Disability is neither a condition nor identity; let’s play sport, and see the differences.”

Amai Mugabe said: “We hear people loosely saying, ‘Ndine chirema chemwana.’ Our chosen theme exhorts us to refrain from identifying other people merely by appearance.

“If ever we are to please God, who created us all in His own likeness, we have to shun the practice of name-calling those of us who are physically challenged.

“As a life-time practitioner in the field of charity, I will continue to get resources and channel them to the less-privileged members of our society.

“Although the economy has been harsh, our games have remained a national attraction. . .this is highly commendable.”

Amai Mugabe mobilised seven tones of mealie meal, 360 litres of cooking oil, 700kg of rice, 1 200kg of beef, 66 blankets and US$45 000 in the run-up to the games. The First Lady said she was aware of the huge challenges that Danhiko Project and other similar organisations faced due to the adverse economic situation in the country.

“This has led to delayed and even non-remittance of (Basic Education Assistance Module) fees and Social Disability Grants for the past three years.

“Our caring Government is fortunately putting up measures to reduce the suffering of vulnerable groups, especially persons living with disabilities,” she said.

Amai Mugabe was in her usual jovial mood as she interacted with people from different backgrounds, and had time to showcase her dancing skills when a Prisons Choir belted out a tune titled “Usadherere Mai Vanoronga Order”. She also had a hearty chat with 62-year-old Mr Never Kasasa, the man who donated 92 nursery trees to President Mugabe at his 92nd birthday bash in Masvingo early this year.

Mr Kasasa of Mutoko yesterday donated 62 wild trees to Amai Mugabe before requesting permission to plant them at the First Family’s residence – a request which was granted. Amai Mugabe also commissioned a 38-seater Danhiko School bus donated by Zesa Holdings and a borehole drilled by the Harare East Mabvuku-Tafara Community Share Ownership Trust.

Among dignitaries present were ministers Makhosini Hlongwane (Sports and Recreation), Miriam Chikukwa (Harare Provincial Affairs), Lazarus Dokora (Primary and Secondary Education) and Sithembiso Nyoni (SMEs and Co-operatives Development).

Presidential Advisor on Health Issues Dr Timothy Stamps, Danhiko Project director Mr Phone Kufakwedeke and his deputy Mr Godfrey Majonga, Chiefs Musarurwa, Chikwaka and Chinhamora, and President and Amai Mugabe’s children Bellarmine and Mrs Bona Chikore, who was with her husband, Mr Simba Chikore, were also in attendance.

