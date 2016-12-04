All set for Zim Toddlers and Sashes 2

Amanda Chiripanyanga Midlands State University —

ORGANIZERS for the inaugural Zimbabwe Toddlers and Sashes beauty pageant have set December 16 for the ceremony to be held at Rainbow Towers Hotel.

Founder and coordinator, Vimbai Mukambi, says all is set for the competition that will see children from the ages of 3-16 vying for honors at the prestigious event.

In an interview with H-Metro, Vimbai Mukambi said the event is designed to give children an early opportunity to showcase their beauty.

“We want to grasp the opportunity to find young children between the ages of three and 16, groom them and build self confidence in them.

“Kids pageants were never taken seriously in Zimbabwe so I found it necessary to form a program that would help to wear off bad habits in children at a tender age and develop them to become better versions of themselves as they are growing up,” she said.

The glitz and glamour event arrangements are said to be at an advanced stage now.

“There is going to be lots of entertainment which suits all ages, Willom and Gary Tight will be performing because we really want to bring out the family value essence in the show.

“It’s going to be a red carpet event, we have invited some international models and tourism royalty, Barbra Mzembi as guests.

“We want to grow bigger and better from last year and I am proud arrangements are now at a developed stage,” she said.

The Zim Toddlers and Sashes program is an opportunity especially for those who would want to further with modelling.

“Packages for winners are sponsor oriented which include Outre, Ster Kinor, Jan Jam kids and LongCheng Park.

“We have also established deals with our sponsors like JanJam kids and Ster Kinor Theatres that would give them further opportunities as models,” Vimbai said.

She added that the registration and grooming processes have already begun through the help of modelling expert, Emmanual Tenga and make-up specialist, ‘Poda by Chipo’.

The organizers also intend to set up a reality show for the program and they are currently working with producers from Talent of Steel to establish that.

They are also going to have a prelaunch to be held on 3 December at Ster Kinor Borrowdale from 9am. Vimbai is a commercial model by profession and a mother of two who is very passionate about improving kids pageants in Zimbabwe.

Students, YOU CAN SEND YOUR ARTICLES THROUGH E-MAIL, FACEBOOK, WHATSAPP or TEXT Just app Charles Mushinga on 0772936678 or send your articles, pictures, poetry, art . . . to Charles Mushinga at [email protected] or [email protected] or follow Charles Mushinga on Facebook or @charlesmushinga on Twitter. You can also post articles to The Sunday Mail Bridge, PO Box 396, Harare or call 0772936678.

1,180 total views, 1,180 views today