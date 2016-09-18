Acting President speaks on police discourtesy

Midlands Correspondent

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has encouraged business to denominate prices in multiple currencies to help ease liquidity challenges. He also criticised some police officers for being discourteous to foreigners, saying this creates the wrong impression to tourists and discourages investments.

Addressing captains of industry at the official opening of Golden Mile Hotel in Kwekwe yesterday, the Acting President said police officers and officials manning ports of entry and exit should be taught to respect foreigners as this will enhance ease of doing business.

He expressed concern over corrupt Government officials, particularly at border posts. “I am happy to note that the tourism and hospitality industry was the first to appreciate that the US dollar denominated pricing model does not work (in) the regional competitive market such as ours.

“Therefore, in order to match our brothers and sisters in the region, they have to peg their prices in rand. To remain competitive, all sorts of business and sectors of the economy should adopt the rand denominated pricing.”

Regarding common courtesy, he said, “The success of the tourism sector is largely a function of related ministries such as Home Affairs, and Transport and Infrastructural Development. It is, therefore, important that these ministries play their part in a way that enhances business.

“Unfortunately, this has not always been the case as most of the time, visitors have been delayed at border posts with further delays taking place at roadblocks.

“They struggle to drive through the country. We need to sensitise our people at the borders on how to handle visitors. Visitors should feel comfortable and that they are wanted in Zimbabwe.

“Also, we need to sensitise police officers that when they see a foreigner or foreign (vehicle) registration number, they should think in their minds that they are seeing an investor, not somebody who has come to finish their food.

“There have also been allegations of bribery and corruption by Government officials, further eroding the image of the country in the eyes of visitors,” he said.

Acting President Mnangagwa said Government had allocated 378 hectares of land to the Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry to improve infrastructure and make the country globally competitive in terms of hospitality.

Golden Mile Hotel proprietor Mr Solomon Matsa said the hotel is aiming to provide competitive hospitality services.

